This stunning Technics hi-fi system is at its lowest price in this tempting Black Friday deal

The Technics SA-C600 isn't just a five-star all-in-one system; it's a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner, nabbing the coveted Product of the Year gong once more this year, thanks to its superb combination of convenience and quality into one seriously attractive package. This streaming, CD-playing all-in-one with built-in amplification is a fantastic option for anyone short on space – and now it's even better value thanks to this Black Friday deal.

You can now pick the SA-C600 up for £789 at Sevenoaks, which is a £110 saving off the retail price. It's an ideal buy if you want outstanding sound from a compact, stylish system, and all you have to add is a great pair of bookshelf or floorstanding speakers to complete the setup.

Lowest Price Ever! Technics SA-C600 was £899 now £789 at Sevenoaks (save £110)

There isn’t much the five-star Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. Stylish, compact and now even better-value than before. Deal also available at Amazon

Amazing compact hi-fi systems such as this Technics are hard to come by. It has fine looks and features, but it also manages to add great sound quality to the equation.

In our Technics SA-C600 review, we described it as an “expressive and punchy performer”, with the way it “organises that information into a cohesive and musical whole” really impressing our test team. It’s an entertaining listen and although its power output of 30W is relatively modest by modern standards, we said the SA-C600 “exceeds expectations by sounding surprisingly authoritative and suitably large-scale.”

It has a good list of features too. There’s the built-in CD player, network-streaming capabilities plus support for Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music. DAB/FM radio is also in there as are Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

There is also the option of more traditional wired connectivity in the shape of stereo RCA inputs and a suite of digital inputs: USB, coaxial and optical. There’s even a moving-magnet phono stage, which you might expect given the brand’s turntable heritage. A remote control is also included, but chances are you will end up using Technics’ dedicated control app on your smart device.

It’s a beautifully built unit too. Design highlights include the aluminium top panel which feels solid to the touch and the smooth swivelling action of the transparent CD cover on the top, which is very satisfying to use.

All-in-one systems as talented as the Technics SA-C600 don’t come around too often, hence our glowing five-star review and 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award win. And this was at the full asking price of £899. Now that the price has been cut to £789 at Sevenoaks, we think it’s even easier to get behind. An impressive machine.

