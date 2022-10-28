Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: which is better?

If you're after a compact system that combines stereo amplification with high-end streaming capabilities, Technics and Marantz have you covered. Both firms offer five-star products that are likely to tick your boxes, but which is best for you?

Let's start with the Technics SA-C600. This newly-minted What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner is pitched squarely at audio lovers who don't want to choose between CDs and streaming. It stands out from the crowd with its sleek design and built-in MM phono stage.

The competition? The Marantz PM7000N, a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner that forgoes the CD player but impresses with the HEOS multi-room music streaming platform and support for Alexa and Google voice controls.

We've spent many hours comparing the pros and cons of both products, so we're well-placed to give you a few pointers.

Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: price

(Image credit: Marantz)

The Technics SA-C600 launched in October 2022 at £899 / $999 / AU$1749 and prices remain reasonably firm.

The Marantz PM7000N launched in November 2019 and was originally priced at £999 / $999 / AU$1999. More recently, it's dropped into the same bracket as the Technics SA-C600.

Plus, with Marantz being the older product, you might be able to bag it even cheaper. We've listed today's lowest PM7000N prices below...

**Winner** draw

Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: build

(Image credit: Future)

The design of the SA-C600 is heavily inspired by Technics' legendary turntables. The device sports a CD player with a manually operated lid (pictured above) that is made of toughened acrylic and feels good to use. The casework is solidly built and neatly finished.

The PM7000N is a different story. Old-school Marantz through and through, it's twice as heavy as the SA-C600 (10.3kg vs 4.8kg) and sports large volume and input dials. It doesn't look particularly 'premium' compared to some of the company's more affordable products, and we found some of the buttons a little plasticky, but it's smart and well-built for the money.

The Marantz unit is supplied with a remote can be used to control the volume, input and power of a connected TV. That's a nice bonus, although your preferred navigation tool will likely be a smartphone or tablet running the Japanese brand's HEOS streaming app. We've seen better streaming apps but HEOS is robust and easy to use.

The Technics SA-C600 comes with a sensibly laid-out remote and a well-conceived app that makes setting up the unit a breeze. It’s a good job the dedicated app is so well designed, though, because relying solely on the handset and the front panel display to work through the various parameters would be rather fiddly.

Bottom line? The Marantz will please buyers with more traditional hi-fi tastes, but the Technics has a sleeker look that catches the eye.

**Winner: Technics SA-C600**

Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: features

(Image credit: Marantz)

Both products are well-equipped but there are a few key differences that you should be aware of.

The biggie, of course, is that the Technics SA-C600 has a built-in CD player whereas the Marantz PM7000N does not. It's also worth noting that the Technics has a built-in moving magnet phono stage. This means you can plug in a record player with a moving magnet cartridge, without needing an extra phono preamp.

On the flipside, the Marantz has twice the oomph: it outputs 60W per channel as opposed to the SA-C600's 30W per channel.

When it comes to streaming, both units support the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon over wi-fi or ethernet. Android users should note that the Technics SA-C600 packs in Google Chromecast, as well as AirPlay 2. The Marantz PM7000N boasts Windows Play To and AirPlay 2.

As you'd expect, both systems support hi-res audio. But while the Marantz supports up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM streaming across the digital inputs, the Technics supports up to 32-bit/384kHz.

Neither product is short on analogue (stereo RCA) or digital (coaxial and optical) connections. But whereas the Marantz has a USB Type-A input, the Technics packs USB Type-A and Type-B (handy if you have an older PC or external hard drive). The Marantz rocks a 6.3mm headphone jack; the Technics opts for a 3.5mm mini jack.

Fan of voice assistants? You might want to make a beeline for the Marantz PM7000N – you can operate it with your voice, via Alexa, Google and Siri.

**Winner: draw**

Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: sound

(Image credit: Future)

This is where the rubber meets the road, so let's get straight down to business.

The Marantz sounds open and spacious, offering a slightly laid-back presentation with good detail and a surprising amount of subtlety as far as dynamics are concerned. Tonally, it is on the slightly rich side of neutral, making it an undemanding, insightful listen.

The Technics SA-C600 is more fun. It's energetic and delivers rhythms with greater conviction, delivering extra punch and attack to the presentation without ceding any refinement to the Marantz.

Naturally, your choice of speakers will come into play here, but, ultimately, the Technics is the more capable performer. It sounds solid and cohesive in a way that the Marantz just can't match.

**Winner: Technics SA-C600**

Technics SA-C600 vs Marantz PM7000N: verdict

With the SA-C600, Technics has proven that it's possible to combine stunning aesthetics with expressive sound and state-of-the-art network streaming facilities. It's a well-conceived all-rounder that fully deserves your attention – not to mention its 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award win for 'Best hi-fi system under £1500'.

The PM7000N, however, has stood the test of time and remains a superb pairing of Marantz amplification and HEOS networking. If you’re after a traditional-looking box of tricks for all your analogue, digital and streaming needs, this classy What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner could be just the ticket.

MORE:

See what else is available: best music streamers

Just add speakers: the best speakers from budget to premium

Fancy an upgrade? Shop the best wireless headphones