This might be the best Black Friday smartphone deal we've seen - save nearly £250 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's current top-of-the-line Android flagship smartphone - and it usually comes with a price tag to match. Launching earlier this year for £1149, the S22 Ultra does live up to the name with its supersized screen and top-tier performance, but you can get that for much cheaper with this sensational Black Friday deal.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just £905 in Phantom White with 128GB of storage. It's worth noting that other colours are around this price, however, they're being sold by a third-party vendor, with the Phantom White variant being the only model showing specific Black Friday savings and being sold directly through Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Phantom White £1149 £905 at Amazon (save £244) (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a formidable smartphone with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and a hefty feature set including a quad camera system and S-Pen support, and you can get all of that with nearly £250 off.

We praised the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in our five-star review for being a sensational all round smartphone. Its expansive and engaging Dynamic AMOLED screen features a QuadHD resolution, and can dynamically shift in refresh rate from 120Hz all the way down to just 1Hz depending on if you're scrolling, gaming or just reading a static screen.

This Galaxy S device was also a landmark earlier this year, as it signified the end of the beloved Galaxy Note series, instead unifying the two under the Ultra branding. This means you get the excellent S-Pen accessory that's nestled in the device. It can be used to tap or draw on the screen, but also can be used as a wireless remote to snap pictures. The Ultra also inherits the Note's no compromise camera cluster with no less than four cameras - perfect for those wanting to dabble in pro-level photography on their smartphone.

Rounding out the Samsung's myriad of strengths is its audio performance. Headphone performance is solid, if a little overshadowed by competition, however you won't be disappointed when you hook up a pair via Bluetooth or the USB type-C connector. It's the speakers that steal the show here, with Dolby Atmos support backing up an already good set of stereo speakers. Sound is spacious and loud, avoiding the often tinny and compressed smartphone speakers we often encounter.

If you're after a higher end flagship phone this Black Friday weekend, then this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal may be hard to beat. A top tier phone with nearly £250 of savings might just make this the best Black Friday smartphone deal we've seen yet - but keep a close eye on our deals hub to see if it gets toppled by Cyber Monday.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,199.99 (opens in new tab) $899.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends Tue, Nov 29 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,049.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,199.99 (opens in new tab) $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

MORE:

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

Best Android phones

Find our full Black Friday deals coverage