These are the 5 finest Bluetooth speaker deals under £100 this Black Friday

There's never been a better time to snap up a brilliant Bluetooth speaker. Black Friday has arrived, and now that the big day is here, the discounts are flooding in. Some of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested are enjoying some particularly juicy deals, and this is a great time to nab one. If you don't need one for yourself, they make ideal Christmas gifts. Stocking fillers, anyone..?

We've collated five of our favourite models for under £100, and while they're all at a similar price bracket, don't be fooled into thinking they all do the same thing. With variances in size, functionality, durability and sound profiles, there's a lot of decision-making to do. What we can guarantee: they're all great speakers at great prices.

JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £89 at Amazon (save £41)

One of the best portable speakers around at this price point, the JBL Flip model has consistently impressed over its various generations, and this latest is no different. Expect a bold sound, rugged build and excellent usability. Biggest saving on black colourway.

Read our JBL Flip 6 review

The JBL Flip 6 remains one of our absolute favourite Bluetooth speakers around, continuing the legacy of the Flip 5 with another full-bodied, robust and attractive performer that will go anywhere and do anything (within reason, of course).

If you're looking for something that's got versatility in spades and durability to be taken anywhere (a very decent IP67 dust-and-water-proof rating really helps), this would be our pick of the bunch. It's also made by JBL, so you've got access to the excellent JBL app as well as PartyBoost, which lets you link up multiple models for boosted sound.

It's the most expensive (it's all relative) item here, but certainly worth a look at a discount considering its credentials.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 was £60 now £42 at Amazon (save £18)

This adorable yet sonically significant five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has been reduced by £12 and remains a steal. It's a dinky but powerful speaker with 12 hours of battery life, an IP67 water-proof rating and is ultra-portable. A palm-sized speaker that punches well above its weight.

For anyone looking for a very likeable, robust-sounding and surprisingly loud Bluetooth speaker that will slot into a backpack with ease, the Stormbox Micro 2 is a great alternative to the JBL Flip 6.

Audio is really strong, sounding much louder and punchier than you'd expect from what is essentially a small box, while an IP67 rating means that it keeps up with the Flip 6 in terms of ruggedness. It's not quite in the JBL's league sound-wise, but it does undercut its rival in terms of price. Don't dismiss it out of hand.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £23)

Amazon's fifth incarnation of the Echo Dot is a five-star performer with a surprising amount of wallop. It may be small but the dinky Dot sounds authoritative and musical at all volumes. It's also fitted out with the excellent Alexa smart assistant and is finished to a predictably high standard. This discount is pretty massive, so unless you hate all things Amazon, it's pretty much a no-brainer.

The Echo Dot (5th gen) is the outlier here, as while it's technically a Bluetooth speaker (you can listen via wi-fi or a Bluetooth connection), it's not a portable model. The Amazon-made smart speaker plugs directly into the mains and requires Alexa to work, setting it apart from its rivals here, and

For performing its main functions, though, the Dot is superb. It's clever (Alexa is absolutely brilliant right now, and only getting smarter), it's nicely made and, most striking of all, the audio is really excellent. Without question the best-sounding Echo Dot yet, and a real steal at this heavily discounted price. As we said in our review: "you want a versatile, engaging smart speaker that sounds superb on a shoestring, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) can unquestionably hold its own".

JBL Go 3

JBL GO 3 was £40 now £29 at Amazon (save £11)

Although it launched at £30, the popularity of JBL's cute little soap-on-a-rope beauty saw it go up to £40. Thankfully, it's fallen just back to its original price now for the plain black finish. A dinky little speaker at a great price.

If cost and size (or lack of it) are your priorities, you need to get yourself a JBL Go 3. It's the cheapest "pure" Bluetooth speaker on this list, and certainly the smallest actual unit, making it ideal for giving your phone's music a bit of a boost when you're out and about. Think camping trips, hikes, long walks, that sort of thing.

Admittedly, the battery life could be improved somewhat, and we've raised concerns that the finish might not be that durable, but you do get a surprisingly substantial, well-balanced sound at a very reasonable price with the Go 3, not to mention supreme portability and usability. You don't get many Bluetooth speakers that will fit in your pocket, after all.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 was £ 90 now £70 at Amazon (save £20) The UE Wonderboom 3 is a fun, funky speaker that offers a great amount of sound-for-size alongside perfect portability and an IP67 waterproof rating. At just £70, the Wonderboom is around 25% off its original asking price in pretty much any colour you like.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is probably an even closer rival to the Flip 6 in terms of price than the aforementioned Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, officially retailing at £90 but dropping significantly in the Black Friday sales.

It's a fuller-sounding, more likeably designed unit than the Micro 2, and we're certainly keen on that funky design and fun, punchy sound. Again, it's not quite at the Flip 6's level sonically, but if you want a likeable, attractive and well-made performer that can be submerged in water (IP67 rated) and really draws the eye, this is the speaker for you. It's also around £20 cheaper than the Flip 6 right now (but a little more than the Tribit), so that certainly works in its favour.

