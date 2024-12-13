The exceptional Panasonic MZ1500 OLED TV is a steal at this price – but you'll need to be quick to secure this deal

Generally speaking, OLED TVs are expensive pieces of kit; especially if we're talking about Panasonic OLEDs. That's why we recommend scouting out deals on previous-generation models to score some truly epic savings on TVs that will still blow your socks off, hence, we're recommending this outstanding deal on a 2023 model.

The Panasonic MZ1500B is still one of the best TVs to grace our testing rooms in recent memory despite it being over a year old, meaning you'll get plenty of life out of this cinematic marvel despite it not carrying the latest model number. Better yet, this is the 65-inch version, which we believe is the perfect sweet spot when it comes to screen sizes.

And with a saving of £1200 at Crampton & More, this exceptional five-star TV is probably the best TV for the money at the time of writing. It originally launched at £2899, but this deal knocks the price down to just £1699.

However, there is a catch to be aware of. Stock is very low, with just three left on this retailer, so you'll need to be quick if you want to score this brilliant TV at a hefty discount.

Panasonic TX65MZ1500B £2899 £1699 at Crampton & More (save £1200)

The Panasonic MZ1500B is a cinematic marvel of an OLED TV. While this served as the step-down model in Panasonic's 2023 lineup, it still offered a deeply engaging, rich and balanced picture that we believed to be truly captivating.

The MZ1500B served as the step-down model in Panasonic's 2023 OLED TV lineup, and it's currently being offered alongside its replacement, the Z90A, while stocks last. Sitting just below the MZ2000B, this TV features a trimmed-down sound system than the Technics effort seen on the flagship model (which is no great loss if you ask us) and it also forgoes the Micro Lens Array screen tech.

Positioned as a direct rival to the LG C3, the MZ1500B is an incredibly strong performer in the picture department thanks to its expert handling of contrast and brilliantly accurate colours. Panasonic TV tend to nail the "as the director intended" experience, and this model is no exception, so cinephiles should take note. It also supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which is appreciated when the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung commit themselves to just one or the other.

Gamers on the other hand might be slightly disappointed to see only two HDMI 2.1 sockets, however, they are the full 48Gbps bandwidth meaning they support 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM. While we'd prefer to see all four HDMI sockets support these gaming specs, we'd like to note that this is also an issue with the Award-winning Sony A80L. One of these sockets also acts as the HDMI eARC socket, which means you'll need to sacrifice some gaming features if you have both of the current consoles and a Dolby Atmos soundbar

On the subject of sound, this TV supports Dolby Atmos and it includes a built-in, front-facing soundbar setup that we thought performed better than most other TVs in our review. While a dedicated audio device will naturally improve your experience, we can safely say that the Panasonic sounds better than its LG rival.

At £1200 off the usual asking price, this TV is a tempting choice for those who value authenticity and accuracy when it comes to watching their movies and TV shows.

