The best Cyber Monday deals 2021: headphones, TVs, speakers and more

The Cyber Monday deals are now going live which means there is still time to bag a bargain ahead of Christmas. We'll be rounding up the best offers from the official Cyber Monday sales as well as the best deals still running from the weekend.

There have been no shortage of great TV deals to take advantage of, including over £500 off the LG OLED C1 and an equally tempting £300 off Sony's Award-winning KD-65XH9005.

Alternatively, if you're looking for Cyber Monday headphones deals, we've already seen a considerable price drop for Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling over-ears and a first-ever price drop for its WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. And there's a new low price on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon.

We've also highlighted some attractive Cyber Monday hi-fi and audio deals and home cinema savings which you'll also find in the list below. And it's a list that will grow during the course of the day as the deals start to mount up and don't forget retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision all have their own Cyber Monday deals to add to the pile.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg. More deals are landing by the hour on all manner of home cinema and hi-fi products. We're here to help you navigate it all, so you can be sure what you're buying is actually a decent deal. Read on for our live blog on all the latest Cyber Monday deals...

The best Cyber Monday deals live now

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £81)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £108 at Amazon (save £122)

A previous What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. A great pair of true wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted.

AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at Amazon (save £64)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are available for a new low price on Cyber Monday.

LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 £765 at Amazon (save £134)

Pick up LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 at its lowest-ever price. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC and ALLM.

Chromecast with Google TV £60 Chromecast with Google TV £60 £45 at Currys

Pick up the best low-cost media streamer on the market and enjoy 4K HDR access to just about every app you can imagine. The brilliant Google TV interface comes up with excellent suggestions for your next favourite series too.

Nintendo Switch £300 Nintendo Switch £300 £240 at eBay (save £60)

Unlike the PlayStation and Xbox, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis (save £650)

This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this Cyber Monday deal. The price on page is £1299, but My John Lewis members can get a further £150 off. Non-members can simply sign-up for free.

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £379 at John Lewis

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £179 at Amazon

Fantastic, five-star wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're a solid alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3 even if the saving isn't quite as sizeable.

£89 at John Lewis Apple HomePod Mini £99 £89 at John Lewis and Argos (save £10)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1175 at Amazon

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB £150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB £150 £80 (save £70) at Amazon

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under £100, this is an unmissable offer.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 £76 at Amazon (save £74)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 £269 at Currys

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Sony PS-HX500 £449 Sony PS-HX500 £449 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.

Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1530 at Amazon

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

Sony HT-ZF9 £650 Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £498 (save £152) at Amazon

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment. And now, it's 23% off at Amazon!

ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £101)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100)

It may have a new successor in the pricier MKII version, but this is still the best music player we've tested at this price. If you're after a decent-sounding music player at this level, we'd take the £100 discount while you still can. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Marantz PM6007 £499 Marantz PM6007 £499 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £20)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. Also at Sevenoaks.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

iFi Audio hip-dac £169 iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at Richer Sounds (save £44)

If you’re looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi is well worth a place on the shortlist. Its combination of battery power, fine build and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners at this level. Five stars

Best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Richer Sounds

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

Samsung QE50QN90A 2021 Neo QLED TV £1799 Samsung QE50QN90A 2021 Neo QLED TV £1799 £949 at PRC Direct

Samsung's new, Mini LED-based Neo QLED TV is available as a relatively compact, 50-inch model – and it's seen massive discounts since launch. We've not tested it yet, but expect a very bright and punchy picture, plus lots of smart features and next-gen gaming specs.

Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV £399 Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV £399 £349 at Argos

Arguably the best-value TV currently available in the UK, this Hisense combines the excellent Roku smart platform with a surprisingly mature picture performance. A superb buy.

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £309 at Amazon

The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. It offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price. Now with a £120 saving for December delivery.

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1175 at Amazon

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1299 at John Lewis

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for even less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity.

TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 £269 at Currys

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount.

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1699 Amazon

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis

If you can't stretch to an OLED, the Sony X90J is the next best thing, offering a brilliantly authentic and cinematic picture at a very tempting price.

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1899 at John Lewis

Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy.

£1299 Sony Bravia KD-65XH9005 £1299 £999 at Amazon (save £300)

Sony's 2020 Award winner is a 65-inch behemoth with brilliant HDR handling, vibrant colours and the firm's trademark silky smooth motion processing tech. It's £1000 well spent.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £85)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Shure Aonic 50: £380 Shure Aonic 50: £380 £221 at Amazon (save £158)

A very solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones by Shure. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, a clear and clean delivery and solid bass – and are now much cheaper. Four stars

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £260 at Amazon (save £85)

A breakaway from the famous Bose QuietComfort range, the 2019-released 700 are more of a premium series with a concentration on noise-cancelling, which is best in class. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they decent. Four stars



Apple AirPods Max £549 Apple AirPods Max £549 £426 at Amazon (save £113)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars

AKG Y500 Wireless AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £79 at Three (save £50)

Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy. A great pair of wireless on-ears, even at their original price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at Amazon (save £61)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £159 at Amazon (save £171)

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but they're still excellent buys – especially for their much cheaper price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £250 at Amazon (save £109) These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we've never seen them discounted by this much before. Five stars

AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at Amazon (save £64)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are still available for a new low price on Cyber Monday.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £108 at Amazon (save £122)

Now succeeded by the WF-1000XM4 but still excellent value for money thanks to their discount. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Earfun Air £60 Earfun Air £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon.

Sony WF-XB700 £129 Sony WF-XB700 £129 £69 at John Lewis (save £60)

Sony’s cheapest true wireless earbuds are reliable options for sporty types, pairing water resistance with an 18-hour battery life and decent audio quality. Four stars

Beats Powerbeats Pro £220 Beats Powerbeats Pro £220 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

We're fans of the sporty Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £90 at Amazon (save £30) This top pair of budget true wireless earbuds delivers the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £99 at Amazon (save £60)

The second-gen AirPods get a price cut ahead of the AirPods 3's arrival. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price. Four stars

JBL Reflect Flow £130 JBL Reflect Flow £130 £60 at Amazon (save £70)

In our five-star review, we praised these sporty wireless earbuds' detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Five stars



Best Cyber Monday deals: Soundbars

Yamaha YAS-207 Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £298 (save £52) at Amazon

You can now save on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony HT-ZF9 £650 Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £498 (save £150) at Amazon)

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment. And now, it's 23% off at Amazon!

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £395 (save £104) at Amazon

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 is packed with features and offers a modern design.

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £77 (save £52) at Amazon

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents awful lot to like...

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £35 (save £65) at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now just £40! Bargain.



£499 Sky Soundbox Soundbar £499 £209 (save £290) at Sky

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. At this extra £40-off reduction (it was reduced to £249 until recently) it's now hugely competitive...

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £199 (save £100) at Currys

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel, 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo cut-price (a whopping £100 saving) at Currys.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Projectors

Nebula Capsule projector £400 Nebula Capsule projector £400 £190 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.

Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable £600 Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable £600 £400 at Very

This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With this healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed.

Optoma UHD30 4K projector £1099 Optoma UHD30 4K projector £1099 £849 at PRC Direct

Not one we've tested but this is Optoma's current entry-level 4K projector. It supports HDR and includes the low lag and high frame rate gaming features of the UHD42 below.

Epson EF-12 1080p portable projector £999 Epson EF-12 1080p portable projector £999 £879 at Amazon

The EF-12 is the best portable projector under £1000. It might not quite be able to beat similarly priced traditional home cinema projectors but it's not far off and comes with the bonus of a very decent 2 x 5W 'Sound by Yamaha' sound system plus Android TV OS and its suit of streaming apps – a very good all-in-one.

Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 £1099 at John Lewis

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £999 at Amazon

This is the best projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.

Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1530 at Amazon

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2549 Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2549 £2499 at Richer Sounds

This big, brassy projector is as good as you'll get before forking out for the beauty of native 4K projection. Colour accuracy, contrast control and HDR are all handled brilliantly and help make for a proper cinematic feel on a relatively modest budget.

Optoma UHZ65 4K laser projector £4999 Optoma UHZ65 4K laser projector £4999 £3299 at Amazon

We liked this laser projector but the price was a problem. Now down to a sensible point it's a great option. It offers the kind of big brightness and flexibility that makes it an excellent choice as a TV replacer for the living room. Just add a media streamer.

Sony VPL-VW290ES 4K projector £5499 Sony VPL-VW290ES 4K projector £5499 £4699 at Amazon

This is incredible discount offers a great opportunity to own a native 4K projector at a bargain price. Prepare for an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around.

BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 £2999 at Richer Sounds

Ultra-short throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they're an obvious all-in-one projector solution. This huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around.

Sony VPL-VW590ES native 4K projector £6999 Sony VPL-VW590ES native 4K projector £6999 £6499 at Amazon

Pick up this five-star native 4K projector for an absolute steal. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top-notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

Sony VPL-VW790ES native 4K laser projector £12999 Sony VPL-VW790ES native 4K laser projector £12999 £9999 at Sevenoaks

This is Sony's entry-level native 4K laser projector and it's one not to be ignored with this huge discount. Not one we've tested but both the laser and iris work in tandem to optimise the light output and hopefully produce scenes with some stunning contrast and black levels too.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Bluetooth speakers

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £89 at Amazon

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £31 saving at Amazon.

JBL GO 3 (black) £35 JBL GO 3 (black) £35 £30 (save £5) at O2

Although it launched at £30, the popularity of JBL's cute little soap-on-a-rope beauty saw it go up to £35 – unless you head to O2, where some colourways have just received a slight discount. Hurrah!

Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro £50 Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro £50 £31 (save £19) at Amazon

This adorable yet sonically significant five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has been reduced at Amazon for a limited time. We loved the Stormbox Micro at £50, and we definitely love it now.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (black) £89 Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (black) £89 £75 (save £14) at Amazon

The excellent Wonderboom sequel ups the ante with a 13-hour battery, waterproofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid and this is even better.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Hi-Fi speakers

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Triangle Borea BR08 £999 Triangle Borea BR08 £999 £889 at Electric Shop (save £110)

There’s no shortage of talented rivals at this size and price, yet having spent some time in the company of these Triangles, we feel they offer something special – not least for this discounted price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Triangle Borea BR03 £399 Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £364 at Amazon (save £35)

The equally impressive standmounters from the same Triangle Borea range as the BR08 above, the BR03 are truly excellent little performers, made better with a discount. Five stars

ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £101)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 £479 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

Save £120 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound. Use the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Q Acoustics 3030i £330 Q Acoustics 3030i £330 £229 at Sevenoaks (save £101)

The 3030is are yet another excellent speaker from Q Acoustics. Want insightful speakers with a good dose of bass heft and authority? These deserve a place on the shortlist.(stands not included) Five stars

Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £695 at Hifix (save £305)

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal. Five stars

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 £329 Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 £329 £299 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

Not the biggest of savings, but a deal is a deal after all. These excellent five-star bookshelf speakers from Elac can be yours with £30 off at Richer Sounds (and Amazon and AV Online). Five stars

Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system £1499 Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system £1499 £999 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Looking for a stylish set of active, wi-fi enabled speakers that support all popular music streaming services? They can also operate as a UPnP media player, plus the Control Hub offers an HDMI ARC input, an optical digital input, an analogue input and a subwoofer output – and you can plug a turntable into the Hub thanks to the built-in moving magnet phono stage. Note: stands sold separately and you're getting the Google Chromecast-supported connectivity hub (rather than the Amazon Alexa variant).

B&W 603 S2 Anniversary Edition £1499 B&W 603 S2 Anniversary Edition £1499 £1199 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

Save £300 on these supremely-talented Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders, which offer a spacious soundstage and plenty of drive. Use the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Turntables

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 £279 at Amazon (save £90)

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.

Sony PS-HX500 £449 Sony PS-HX500 £449 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.

Pro-Ject Essential III £329 Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £299 at Amazon (save £30)

Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts. And now at a new low price for 2021.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Systems, separates, portables

Marantz PM6007 £499 Marantz PM6007 £499 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £20)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. Also at Sevenoaks.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

iFi Audio Zen Can £189 iFi Audio Zen Can £189 £149 at Sevenoaks (save £40)

A resoundingly good upgrade on plugging your wired headphones directly into your laptop or other source. It’s a solid, talented and capable little performer. Five stars

iFi Audio hip-dac £169 iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at Richer Sounds (save £44)

If you’re looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi is well worth a place on the shortlist. Its combination of battery power, fine build and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners at this level. Five stars

Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 £189 at BT Shop

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100)

It may have a new successor in the pricier MKII version, but this is still the best music player we've tested at this price. If you're after a decent-sounding music player at this level, we'd take the £40 discount while you still can. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Best Cyber Monday deals: Home cinema

Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 £2869 Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 £2869 £2099 at Peter Tyson

This deal applies to the black, oak, rosewood, walnut and white finishes (so all except black gloss) and comprises the excellent Silver 200 floorstanding speakers, Silver C150 Centre, Silver FX surround speakers and Silver W-12 Subwoofer – aka the exact configuration we tested and promptly rewarded with a 2020 Award. A rare discount on an excellent 5.1 speaker package.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £999 at Sevenoaks The energy and exuberance of this package is infectious, without being fatiguing, and those qualities are complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. If you’re looking for a floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system then this is a deal to snap up.

Marantz SR7015 11.2ch 8K AVR £1649 Marantz SR7015 11.2ch 8K AVR £1649 £1579 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

Not one we've tested but this nine-channel amp looks like a good starting place for 3D audio and decent quality home cinema sound. It supports Dolby Atmos in up to a 5.2.4 configuration, DTS:X and Auro 3D surround sound formats.

£2399 Denon AVC-X6700H AV receiver £2399 £2199 at Sevenoaks

This 2020 Award-winner is a superb upgrade on the AVR above. It boasts class-leading sound, improved detail and a new HDMI section which includes three HDMI 2.1 -certified outputs enabling full support for 8K at up to 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. A belter and an excellent deal.

Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier £5500 Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier £5500 £4399 at Sevenoaks (save £1100) This stylish silver graphite amp has 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you'll find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player £180 Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player £180 £140 at Amazon

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality.

Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD player £21 Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD player £21 9 £189 at Amazon

The performance is virtually identical to the five-star, 4K Panasonic player above but this one offers both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 £199 at Sevenoaks

This Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

The Black Friday 2021 date is Friday 26th November.

Cyber Monday 2021 will be Monday 29th November.

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 26th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

Of course, you can rest assured that Black Friday will stretch out longer than just 24 hours – those days are long gone. Instead, expect at least a week of build-up, maybe longer, from many retailers. And of course, the Black Friday sales continue through to Cyber Monday, which is always the Monday after Black Friday.

Are the Cyber Monday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday in the UK, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling wireless headphones under £200, a discounted 55-inch 4K OLED TV or a cheap record player – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Cyber Monday deals can you expect?

LG OLED TVs, JBL Bluetooth speakers, Sony wireless earbuds and Bose headphones, Alexa and Echo devices, Apple AirPods... You get the drill. Some of the most popular products of the year are almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer during the Black Friday sales.

Previous big-sellers over Black Friday also include the Sonos One and Beam, Sony WH-1000XM3, Amazon Echo and Fire products, Bose wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones, UE speakers, Naim Mu-so products, Denon AV receivers, OLED TVs and plenty more. And if you're a vinyl lover, you can choose from some special edition releases as part of the Record Store Day Black Friday sale.

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2021 will be Monday 29th November.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Cyber Monday 2021 preview

The Black Friday date follows a predictable pattern, falling on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but the nature of the Black Friday sales aren't quite so set in stone, and 2021 could potentially throw up a few surprises along the way.

The last 12 months have seen unprecedented growth in people shopping online, with worldwide e-commerce sales tipped to hit almost £3.6m in 2021, up 46% from 2019. Will this mean an even bigger jackpot for online retailers this Black Friday? Maybe. Or maybe not.

Firstly, with more people shopping online throughout the year there's no longer the same desire, from consumers or retailers, to focus all the shopping in a short period of trading around Thanksgiving and in the run-up to Christmas. Instead, we've seen more sales throughout the year, from Amazon Prime Day to more traditional retailer sales and discounts targeting new online shoppers stuck at home and, in some cases, with money to spend that hasn't this year been spent on holidays or entertainment.

There's also the matter of supply chain issues and the global chip shortage, where a combination of COVID-19, trade wars and natural disasters have taken their toll on availability. This has meant fewer existing products in shops and, as confirmed by industry sources, fewer new products launched.

Nevertheless, we still expect big-name retailers such as Amazon to do their level best to ensure Black Friday 2021 lives up to expectations. After all, according to Adobe Analytics data, Black Friday last year saw consumers spending £6.5 billion, an increase of 21.6% over the previous year, so there's plenty to play for.

Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

The dominant names on the high street, such as Argos, Currys and John Lewis, will no doubt want to go big on PS5 and Xbox Series X console bundles ahead of Christmas (assuming there's enough stock), while the Sony WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4 (and XM3) are likely to be some of the biggest headphone sellers.

We won't forget the hi-fi and home cinema kit, so will be on the look out for deals on B&W and KEF speakers, not to mention 4K and portable projectors, AVRs, turntables and more.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction.

The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.