The 19 best Amazon Black Friday deals live right now – big discounts on five-star devices

Amazon's Black Friday deals are alive, kicking and gathering pace, with huge savings on 4K TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Amazon devices and much more pouring in from every corner of the retail site. But where do you start, you ask?

That's where we come in. We've trawled the retail giant to find you the best deals on Amazon, such as £25 Amazon Fire TV Sticks, £50 off Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and 66 per cent off Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers. And, as you'll see on this page, there's plenty more where that came from – including many five-star products and What Hi-Fi? Award winners, all tried and tested by yours truly.

So what are you waiting for? Get stuck in...

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £550 £499 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes all the big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) £40 £24 at Amazon

The latest version of Amazon's streaming stick packs Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and HDR, for much greater contrast ratios. It only launched a couple of months ago, and it's already discounted. Amazon doesn't play games.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones £130 £79 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed these WH-CH710N, but we're pretty fond of their predecessors, the similarly priced Sony WH-CH700N, which we awarded four out of five stars to. Now hugely discounted, they promise to be a solid pair of affordable noise-cancellers.View Deal

Sony KD-49X7052 49-inch 4K TV: £699 £549 at Amazon

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of £150 on Amazon. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds £100 £79.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £20 off. What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds £130 £69.99 at Amazon

In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case. Five stars

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker £80 £39.99 at Amazon

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by a whopping £40.

Five stars

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

These superb Sony wireless noise-cancellers may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but they are still excellent buys – especially for their price.

What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Sony Walkman NW-A55L player £180 £155.90 at Amazon

Save on this class-leading hi-res music player from Sony, part of an Award-winning stable in portable audio electronics. Expect a clean, insightful, upfront sound, 45-hour battery life and 16GB of storage (expandable via a microSD card).

What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet £150 £89.99 at Amazon

If you’ll accommodate Amazon’s ecosystem, the HD 10 now offers even more enjoyment at the same budget price. A great tablet – the best there is under £50, in fact. What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot (4th-gen) is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 £69 at Amazon

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under intense review. A great deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. Five starsView Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 sporty buds £170 £129 at Amazon

These brilliant wireless buds are now down by £41 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant and available in blue, gold and space grey. Five starsView Deal

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker £89 £30 at Amazon

Durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – this nifty little portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker, and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. Five starsView Deal

UE Megablast Bluetooth speaker £270 £95 at Amazon

This is a great deal on Ultimate Ears' loudest portable Bluetooth speaker. Sound is dispersed in all directions, thanks to its cylindrical design, and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant comes built in so you can just speak to control it. Bargain. Five starsView Deal

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker: £60 £36 at Amazon

50 percent off? Yes please. This dinky little Sony number is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can pair two of the blighters together for stereo sound. And with this discount, why not buy two?View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £179 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So even a discount as modest as £20 is most welcome. Five starsView Deal

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal