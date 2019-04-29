Sonos deal: Save up to 25% on the excellent Sonos One

The Sonos One Gen 1 - one of our favourite smart speakers - is currently reduced to £169/$149 following last month's launch of its second-gen successor.

The fact that the Sonos One is now in its second generation may well be news to you. The US brand played down the launch of its latest hardware, introducing only minor internal tweaks - "the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory" - into the Sonos One Gen 2.

The new One now takes the £199/$199 price tag, then, leaving the Sonos One Gen 1 at £169/$149 following a 15 and 25 per cent reduction respectively. It's the lowest price we've seen in both the UK and US.

Bluetooth Low Energy is used for connecting to your phone when setting up the device, so this process could be improved on the Gen 2, while an updated processor suggests faster operation.

We'll be testing the new One imminently, but regardless of any improvements it may bring you can be safe in the knowledge that the Sonos One Gen 1 is a fantastic buy.

MORE:

Sonos One review

Sonos One Gen 2 brings upgraded specs (and a price cut for Gen 1)

The best hi-fi and audio deals