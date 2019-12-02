Save £100 on the B&W P5 Wireless headphones this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are still going strong in the UK and that includes this tasty discount on a pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones.

The B&W P5 Wireless aren't just a pair of wireless headphones from one of the most famous British hi-fi brands, they're a five-star, Award-winning pair of wireless headphones. Now reduced by £100, that represents a genuine Cyber Monday deal in our book.

Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless £330 £129 at Sevenoaks

Premium build, Bluetooth headphones with 17 hours of battery life and excellent sound - there's very little not to like about these gorgeous headphones. There are newer B&W headphones on the market, but you won't get them for this cheap a price.View Deal

The B&W P5 wireless come fitted with a set of 40mm drivers with suspended diaphragms like conventional loudspeakers.

The aptX technology offers a compressed, 'CD-like' quality of 16-bit/44.1kHz, but if you'd rather avoid compressed wireless transmission, or if you're out of juice, you'll find a hidden 3.5mm socket underneath one of the soft leather earpads - so they can double as wired headphones, too.

Of course, if you'd rather spend the big bucks and get a brand new pair for a sonic boost and upgraded features, then take a look at the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 or the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3.

