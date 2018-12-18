Save on Alexa devices now as Amazon confirms last Christmas delivery dates

The countdown to Christmas may be in the final week, but you still have a few days to get in your Amazon order in time for Christmas Day.

The retail giant has revealed its last day delivery dates, which are as follows:

Thursday 20th: Last day for Free delivery

Friday 21st: Last day for Standard delivery

Sunday 23rd: Last day for One-Day delivery

Monday 24th (Christmas Eve): Last day for Same-day Evening delivery and Prime Now 2-hour delivery (in select areas)

So if you haven’t the time to waltz down to Waterstones or hop over to HMV, your best bet could be Amazon - especially if you’re after some Amazon device deals. We’ve curated the best Amazon device deals that are in stock and can arrive before Christmas below.

Amazon FIre TV Stick £39.99 £24.99 There's now a brand-new Fire TV Stick that supports 4K and HDR - but you have to pay £50 for it. If HD streaming is good enough for you, this older Stick is a sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, with easy-to-use voice control.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £40 This is simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV - and it's tons cheaper, especially with the £15 discount. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good package for the money.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) £89.99 £55 The latest standard Echo may sound so-so, but compared to the original Echo it's cheaper, looks smarter and is better at hearing your commands. At £55, it's a very good buy.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) £220 £170 Expanding upon the Echo Spot with a larger touchscreen and video and voice calling, the all-new 2nd-gen Echo Show has been ‘completely redesigned’ from the original Dolby processing, a larger (10in) display, Firefox and Amazon’s Silk browser, and an eight-mic array.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot £120 £90 A small, round speaker that looks like a clock, with the same built-in voice assistant and functionality of the Echo Dot, this device has a 480x480 pixel touchscreen that gives visual feedback to all your Alexa commands, and a camera for video-chatting. Essentially it’s a mini Echo Show.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 £80 £60 You are going to need to really like Amazon and its services for this tablet to make sense, but when it comes down to getting the best performance for your money, this shows budget tablets how it can be done.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 £150 £110 This What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner is another Amazon-centric tablet, but it's a brilliant budget one thanks to its solid picture and sound. It's a fine buy indeed.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet £99.99 £80 One for the kids! The colourful, kid-proof rubber case (in blue, pink or yellow) should protect this tablet from whatever the little ones throw at it while watching Peppa Pig. The bonus: it comes with a two-year guarantee. View Deal

