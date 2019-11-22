Save 56% on 55-inch Philips 4K TV in Amazon Black Friday deals

The Black Friday TV deals have begun with the Amazon Black Friday sale getting started a full week before the big date.

It's a 55-inch Philips, model 55PUS7304, and known as 'The One'. It's 4K LCD TV and, we can't overstate this enough: it is less than half-price today at Amazon.

See all the best Black Friday TV deals

Philips 55PUS7304 4K TV £1150 £509 at Amazon

You save £509 (56%) if you take Philips and Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 55-inch 2019 Philips TV with three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Bargain.View Deal

'The One' is a 4K HDR TV which supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. It's based on the Android TV platform which means it also comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, iPlayer and more.

The Philips 55PUS7304/12 boasts some of Philips' tastiest tech including three-sided Ambilight, Dolby Atmos support and voice functionality through an Alexa product.

Orchestrating matters is the first-generation version of Philips’ P5 processor, introduced in 2017 with the 55POS9002 OLED – but this is very much a 2019/2020 model.

We were impressed by the 7304 when we saw it at its launch event and, although we haven't had it in for a full review, this looks like a great 4K TV deal in anyone's book.

MORE:

Best TVs 2019

Black Friday TV deals