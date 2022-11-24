Right now you can buy a Denon soundbar for just £179 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked £100 off the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar (opens in new tab) with separate wireless subwoofer, dropping the price to just £179.

We haven't tested this affordable soundbar but it offers a decent spec and should help you get the best from movies and TV. Features include HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless subwoofer.

The DHT-S316 is normally £279, so you're getting a chunky 36% discount (opens in new tab). And on a premium Japanese brand, too.

(opens in new tab) Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £179 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

While the prospect of buying a shiny new TV in the Black Friday sales can be tempting, upgrading the sound of your existing TV can be just as impactful (and a whole lot cheaper).

Fortunately, Denon's DHT-S316 is available at a discount right now. It stands just 5.5cm tall, so it's slim enough to fit below most TVs. As well as Bluetooth, it includes Dolby Digital and DTS decoding and virtual surround sound. There's also Denon’s Dialogue Enhancer which should help you understand every word someone is saying – even when watching TV at low volume.

On the back, you’ll find an HDMI socket (with ARC support), an optical audio input and a 3.5mm auxiliary, while the external subwoofer is wireless too for ultimate convenience. To tailor the sound to your needs there are four sound modes too: Dialogue, Music, Movie and Night Listening Mode.



Finally, a remote control gives easy access to all the various features and functionality, making it easy to change inputs, adjust the volume, or switch between sound modes.

That’s tempting at any price, but with Amazon's £100 discount (opens in new tab), the Denon DHT-S316 is arguably the best Black Friday soundbar deal yet.

