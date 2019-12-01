Quick! Sonos Playbase drops to cheapest ever price for Cyber Monday

With the excellent, What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning Sonos Beam now involved in Cyber Monday shenanigans, a price drop in the Sonos Playbase was doubtless on the cards.

Previously discounted from £699 to £599, the white Playbase is now available for just £499 – a £200 saving on the original asking price.

Sonos Playbase (white) £699 £499 at Amazon

What this Sonos soundbase offers is simplicity, style, a sonic upgrade over any flatscreen telly in existence and currently, a serious saving. You'll also get seamless, simple multi-room integration and almost limitless musical options. An ideal buy for Sonos fans – but you'll have to hurry. View Deal

If you’re in need of a solid, authoritative and big-sounding soundbase and haven’t already spent your latest wage packet on Amazon Cyber Monday deals, this could be a good way to empty your wallet while filling up that online shopping cart. And you can do it all with just a few clicks of your phone, tablet or laptop keyboard.

Under review, we praised the Playbase's "impressively big, wide soundstage and stylishly minimalist, sturdy build" adding, "When you do get listening you’re going to be immediately impressed by the width and three-dimensionality of the sonic presentation, particularly if you’ve previously been listening to your telly’s own speakers."

While the sonic output is a notch off perfection, if you’re a dedicated Sonos fan looking for a lounge speaker that you can plonk your telly on, there’s loads to like about the Playbase – especially with this discount.

