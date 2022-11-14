Quick! Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds' price slashed in early Black Friday deal

Some of our favourite true wireless earbuds are now cheaper than ever. The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ have dropped to just £39.95 (opens in new tab) / $49.95 (opens in new tab) ahead of Black Friday – that's £10 / $10 less than their previous price.

But that's not the full story. The earbuds launched at £120 / $140, so the new price represents a massive discount.

The deal is available on Amazon in the UK and Cambridge Audio's own site in the US. One catch – the deal only applies to the white model, and only while stocks last. Will they last until Black Friday? Don't bet on it...

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ early Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds £120 £39 (save £81) (opens in new tab)

These five-star true wireless headphones launched at a much higher price, and now have a discount on their discount. They sound clear and exciting and boast class-leading battery life. At this price, they're a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds $140 $49 (save $91) (opens in new tab)

The Melomania 1+ offer the same marathon battery life as their predecessors, but add app controls, customisable EQ settings and Cambridge's High Performance Audio Mode.

The Melomania 1 Plus take the award-winning performance of Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones (the Award-winning Melomania 1) up a level – and that's saying something.

The in-ear headphones add app support and thus customisable EQ settings plus an innovative High Performance Audio Mode. The earbuds also now feature USB-C fast charging and an impressive 45 hours of total battery life (nine hours from a single charge plus four full charges in the case).

Under intense review, we praised the new model's "extra ounce of dynamic expression" over its predecessor. Buy a set and you'll get impressive clarity and detail, especially given their reduced price.

This deal is expected to run through Black Friday, but it all depends on stock lasting that long. A word to the wise: be quick, or risk losing out.

Today's best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $59.95 (opens in new tab) $49.95 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $79.95 (opens in new tab) $59.95 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

MORE:

Read all of our Cambridge Audio reviews

More deals? Read all about Black Friday here

See our pick of the best wireless headphones