Pure has officially launched the Pure Evoke D2 - a compact and portable DAB and FM radio that will cost you £85.

It joins the Evoke family of digital radios from Pure, which includes the Bluetooth-toting Evoke F4 that was announced last month.

The Evoke D2 is a mini version of the Evoke radios, designed to be used in the kitchen or on bedside tables. It comes in a solid wood housing and is currently available in a real walnut veneer finish, with more colours and finishes coming soon.

The D2 uses an energy efficient Class D amplifier outputting 3.25W, and features a 3.5mm headphone socket and an auxiliary input for iPods and MP3 players.

You can save up to 10 presets, four of which are readily accessible via buttons on the front panel, and you can set tone or radio alarms, snooze and kitchen timers, and adjust the treble and bass levels.

The display panel shows the station, programme and track information, along with all the menu options.

You can also fit the Evoke DS with a rechargeable ChargePAK B1 battery pack (sold separately for around £27), which gives you up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge.

The Pure Evoke D2 costs £85 and is on sale now.

MORE: Pure Evoke D2 review

By Kashfia Kabir

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook