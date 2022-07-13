No, there aren't any good Prime Day PS5 deals... apart from this one

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has brought us deals on everything from video streamers to vegetable steamers. But where are the Prime Day PS5 deals?

*silence*

Since Amazon doesn't currently have any PS5 consoles in stock, your chances of finding a PS5 deal on Prime Day are on a par with you finding a diamond in a cat's bottom.

That said, there is one Prime Day PS5 deal that has caught our eye (well, it's that or wait until Black Friday). The Pulse 3D headset (opens in new tab), which we rated five stars, and called "a game-changer", has dropped to a record-low price of £79.99 (opens in new tab) (or $89.99 (opens in new tab) if you're in the US).

Better yet, first-time Amazon Gift Credit users in the UK can get £9 free (opens in new tab) when they top up £80. The little-known Prime Day hack effectively gets you the Pulse 3D headset for an insanely-low £70.99.

If you're trying to track down a PS5 console, don't give up. Although Amazon doesn't currently have any PS5 stock in the UK or US, it has introduced a new "invite-based" ordering system. This should make it easier for genuine Prime customers to purchase "high-demand, low stock products" such as the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Register for the chance to buy a PS5 here (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, Prime Day 2022 has offered up a handful of cheap PS5 games. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, for example, is down from £50 to £30 (opens in new tab). Maybe not a headline-grabber, but a seriously-good price for a game that's only just been released. It's also worth noting that the bestselling PS5 DualSense Changing Station is down from $30 to just $20 in the US (opens in new tab) – that's a pretty respectable 33% discount.

Fingers crossed Amazon drops PS5 stock before Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday 13th July. But if you do end up getting desperate for a dirt-cheap next-gen console, forget about the PS5 and consider the Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished), which is now available for just £209 (was £229) (opens in new tab).

