With the PS5 stock issues of 2020 and 2021 all but over, Sony is treating gamers to more good news: the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch globally on 26th January 2023.

According to PlayStation.Blog, pre-orders will begin on 25th October 2022 in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg (while supplies last).

It's not cheap, though. The DualSense Edge carries a recommended retail price of £209.99 / $199.99 USD (around AU$375), putting it above Microsoft's high-end Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (£159.99 / $179.99 / AU$249.95).

In fairness, Sony claims that the DualSense Edge is the first "ultra-customizable" controller, and lets you "craft your own unique gaming experiences" thanks to the modular design.

Players can fine-tune the sensitivity of the sticks/triggers to their liking, remap the buttons in hopes of improving their reactions, and set up multiple control profiles for multiple games. All of this is apparently made possible by the "unique" on-controller user interface.

The DIY-minded can even tweak the hardware itself: three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons ( both lever and half-dome) are supplied with the carry case.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller will make its debut just before the PlayStation VR 2 headset, which is due out in early 2023. There's also rumours that Sony will launch a PS5 Pro in 2023, so it could be a busy time for the Japanese giant.

