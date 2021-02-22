Mitchell Acoustics launches uStream One wireless Bluetooth standmount speakers

Mitchell Acoustics has just announced the launch of uStream One, a Bluetooth True Wireless Stereo music system featuring two identical speakers and promising amazing performance at an affordable price.

Although Mitchell Acoustics is a new name in hi-fi circles, its founder, Paul Mitchell, was part of the management team behind British hi-fi brand Mitchell & Johnson, which ceased trading only last September.

The uStream One is billed as a set of true wireless bookshelf speakers that will deliver hi-fi quality from a smartphone – and they'll work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and YouTube.

Boasting easy set-up and a stylish build (available in either high-gloss black or white, both with an infra-red remote control), the bookshelf or standmount active speakers boast "the latest in True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth technology" and connect to each other completely wirelessly, with no cable between the two.

Simply plug into mains power, switch on, configure and they're ready to be paired to your smartphone or any other Bluetooth source.

(Image credit: Mitchell Acoustics)

Mitchell Acoustics says the uStream One wireless speaker system has been designed for simplicity, ease of use, to look stylish, and deliver "the kind of sound quality you’d normally associate with expensive hi-fi systems", minus the additional electronics and cables to clutter your living room. We shall see.

There's a British-designed Clarit woofer with a 500g (20oz) neodymium front and back magnet set and metal alloy diaphragm. The same bespoke technology drives the tweeter, and while Mitchell Acoustics is quick to state that best practice is to place them on stands, the uStream One will happily work on a bookshelf or any suitable furniture.

“We were determined to create a stylish speaker system for modern living,” said Paul Mitchell on the development of the uStream One.

Mitchell Acoustics uStream One is available now, in Black and White at Amazon, for £499, complete with free delivery. International availability is not yet known, but further details can be found on the Mitchell Acoustics website.

