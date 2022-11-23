Live
Walmart Black Friday deals live blog: TVs, headphones, speakers and more
Keep an eye on this page for all the latest and greatest Walmart Black Friday deals
Black Friday is here! Even outside of the day itself, lots of Black Friday deals are live right now, and you can expect these to stay live through November 25th, while many will stay live even longer through Cyber Monday.
From Amazon to Best Buy and everything in between, there are sales everywhere, but Walmart is an especially important retailer to keep an eye on. Oftentimes you'll find some of the sweetest deals and cheapest prices at Walmart, so whether you're looking for a new TV, pair of headphones, or anything else, Walmart is worth a look.
Accordingly, Walmart is rolling out the red carpet in terms of deals, but there are countless products on sale, so it can be tough to sort through them all. That's where we come in, bringing you our official What Hi-Fi? selection of the very best Black Friday deals we can find at Walmart.
Of course, if you're holding out for a sale on something you don't see down below, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2022 page for all the greatest deals from the many different retailers out there...
Best Black Friday Walmart deals
- 55-inch TCL TV: was
$500now $188 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Sony SRS-XB12: was
$60now $30 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Beats Studio Buds: was
$150now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Apple AirPods Pro: was
$250 now $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
The first generation of Apple's AirPods Pro are some amazing earbuds, and while the AirPods Pro 2 might be here, last year's model is still just as good, and what's more is that you can these buds on major discount.
In our five-star review of the AirPods Pro, we called these earbuds exceptionally comfortable; equipped with strong noise-cancelling; and managed to offer up a balanced, easy-going sound. With tons of Apple integration and 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, the AirPods Pro earbuds are worth a look.
If you're an Android user, you may want to opt for a different pair, but especially if you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro is a fantastic set of earbuds that you can now get at a massive discount.
LG OLEDs are some of the greatest TVs out there, and for What Hi-Fi?, these TVs are some of our personal favorites, too. Luckily, LG's latest C2 OLED TV is on sale at Walmart for Black Friday with the 42-inch model dropping to under $1000 from its original retail price of $1596.
In our five-star review of the 42-inch C2, we said this TV came with an awesomely dynamic, punchy picture; absolutely flawless gaming specs; and a feature-packed operating system that's easy to use. With HDR, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1, this TV has just about everything you could want.
To put it simply, the LG C2 is one of the best TVs money can buy, and right now, you can grab one for less than $1000 with this Walmart Black Friday sale. If you're in the market and have the money, you can't go wrong with this TV.
LG OLED42C2: was (opens in new tab)
$1596 (opens in new tab) now $996 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only come out recently but is already on a huge discount. This 2022 TV is rightly a huge hit and delivers a fantastic picture at an accessible screen size. Five stars
Walmart's Black Friday deals are here! And what better way to kick off our Walmart coverage than with a fantastic deal on one of our favorite products at What Hi-Fi?: Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.
These cans earned five-stars from us in our official review, and we loved these headphones' dynamic, hugely detailed sound; their amazing sense of timing; and how lightweight and comfortable they are to wear. Plus, a massive 30 hours of battery life is much appreciated, too.
All told, whether you're looking for a pair of headphones to bring with you on your next trip or simply a pair to wear around the house, it's hard to go wrong with a pair of XM4s. These headphones sound and feel great, and now you can get them at a massive discount thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deals.
Sony WH-1000XM4: was
$350 now $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Sony’s premium XM4 might have been trumped by the XM5 but they still deliver a sonic masterclass. Nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner
