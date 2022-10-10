Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live – best TV, headphones and soundbar deals

You're probably thinking the last few months of 2022 are turning into one long sales event. And you'd be right. Your latest opportunity to bag a deal and score big savings on some of the world's most popular tech is about to land, and it's called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Okay, so it's not the catchiest name ever, but you can think of it as Amazon Prime Day 2 and a precursor to all the Black Friday deals that are going to be headed your way in November. (You know it'll be here before we know it.) Want to make a head start and see what's deals are already on offer during Prime Early Access? View all the Prime Early Access deals on Amazon.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on Tuesday 11th October at 12am BST / 12am PT / 3am ET and finishes on Wednesday 12th October 11:59pm. It will run across no fewer than 15 countries so people across the world will be able to take advantage of the latest deals.

Remember, if you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill when the trial ends.