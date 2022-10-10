Live
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live – best TV, headphones and soundbar deals
Prime Day 2 starts on Tuesday 11th October and we'll be rounding-up all the best tech deals on this one handy page...
You're probably thinking the last few months of 2022 are turning into one long sales event. And you'd be right. Your latest opportunity to bag a deal and score big savings on some of the world's most popular tech is about to land, and it's called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Okay, so it's not the catchiest name ever, but you can think of it as Amazon Prime Day 2 and a precursor to all the Black Friday deals that are going to be headed your way in November. (You know it'll be here before we know it.) Want to make a head start and see what's deals are already on offer during Prime Early Access? View all the Prime Early Access deals on Amazon.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on Tuesday 11th October at 12am BST / 12am PT / 3am ET and finishes on Wednesday 12th October 11:59pm. It will run across no fewer than 15 countries so people across the world will be able to take advantage of the latest deals.
Remember, if you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill when the trial ends.
Best Prime Day Early Access deals live now
- Up to 60% off Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
£49.99£19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Studio
£189.99£139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Q Acoustics speakers
£199£149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sennheiser HD 250BT
£60
- Technics EAH-AZ60
£200£160 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Greetings! We're just hours away from the start of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and our live blog is the place to come for all the latest and greatest deals in the world of tech. We're expecting big savings on headphones, TVs, soundbars, wireless speakers and more. Our finger will be firmly on the deals pulse for the next couple of days, and we'll be updating our blog regularly so you can head straight to the offers that matter.
Although the vast majority of deals drop at midnight tonight, how about a tidy little saving to get you started? You can already save big on Amazon devices with 56% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet which we described as "diminutive, likeable and gifted" in our review.
Happy shopping!
