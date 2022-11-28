JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deal saves a whopping 25%

If you're still on the hunt for a decent Bluetooth speaker that will survive all weather conditions, last for ages and deliver great sound – the five-star JBL Flip 6 has you covered. And it's an even better buy than before thanks to a 25% discount this Cyber Monday.

The Flip 6 is the newest in JBL's range of brilliant Bluetooth speakers and continues to set the standard at this affordable price. And you can now make a £30 saving (opens in new tab) – a very tidy deal considering it was already such a bargain at its original price.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6 was £119.99 now £89.99 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

One of the best portable speakers around, the JBL Flip model has consistently impressed over its various generations, and this latest is no different. Expect musical, broad sound, rugged build and excellent usability. Deal is for white finish only.

Five stars

The most popular of JBL's wireless speakers, the Flip 6 is an upgrade on the Flip 5 in every way. It has a racetrack-shaped driver, a tweeter and dual passive radiators to deliver added depth, more power and clearer vocals. It is more revealing of the quality of recording and source you're playing – which is a surprising trait to have for a budget Bluetooth speaker.

The Flip 6's appeal isn't just sound quality – it's great for taking anywhere outdoors. It's one of the most durable and rugged speakers around, thanks to its IP67 dust- and waterproof rating. And the dimensions are as compact and easily portable as ever.

You can stream tunes over Bluetooth 5.1 and it will last for a good 12 hours. There are new colourways, although this lowest-price £89 deal is specifically for the white version only.

JBL's Party Boost feature is present in the Flip 6, which lets you daisy chain multiple speakers to create a louder sound – luckily, you can also add older JBL models like the Flip 5 into the mix too. If it's something that you're keen on and you don't mind mix-n-matching, the older Flip 5 is now at its lowest price of £79 (opens in new tab) in the Cyber Monday sales, too.

