I've waited all year to bring you a great hi-fi deal – and Black Friday has delivered

Considering the stock, shipping and chip shortage issues that the hi-fi industry has faced globally over the past couple of years, it is hardly surprising that we haven't been showered with hi-fi deals for a while, or that prices of hi-fi kit have in many cases actually risen in this challenging climate. Amazon's Prime Day shopping events earlier in the year didn't offer much for hi-fi fans, typically prioritising popular consumer electronics items over bigger-ticket audio components, and many RRPs on five-star products and What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 winners have held firm. This is why I'm delighted to see so many really strong hi-fi deals up for grabs this Black Friday week.

It was genuinely hard to pick what I believe to be the strongest handful, so if there is nothing below that suits your system, budget or requirements, that shouldn't put you off looking further afield. Far from it. I would strongly recommend perusing UK retailers' Black Friday sales (as I have done to pick these five) or seeing our longer curated list of Black Friday hi-fi deals, as it truly does appear to be a great time to bag a bargain. That's if you are actually looking to upgrade, of course. If you're happy with your system as it is, you aren't really saving anything by bagging one of the deals; you're just spending money that you needn't have!

So without further ado, here are five brilliant hi-fi deals on five-star kit that you can take advantage of right now, in order of, in my opinion, appealingness, because I couldn't help myself...

See our pick of the best Black Friday TV deals and headphones deals too

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary £549 £449 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) (save £100 + get FREE Sennheiser CX wireless earbuds + 2m QED XT25 speaker cable)

Our favourite standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now save £100 and bag free kit that together would normally cost £140. A no-brainer if you're in the market for mid-priced speakers, especially if a loved one has been hankering for new earbuds or, er, a new speaker cable for Christmas.

Don't want freebies? Electric Shop's price is £495 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M £549 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £150) (opens in new tab)

This desktop DAC may not have kept its crown for another year at the most recent What Hi-Fi? Awards, but it's still a very, very good DAC – well-featured and wonderfully rich and musical sounding. If you're looking to boost your laptop/headphones' sound, or your budget/mid-range hi-fi system's, this is one very good way to do it.

Deal also at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £499 at Sevenoaks (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Admittedly these floorstanders haven't cost their £999 RRP for a while (other retailers currently have them at £679), but we've never seen them at this low price before. The Concept 40 are around seven years old and have been trumped by rivals since their five-star What Hi-Fi? review, but they would still be competitive at this discounted price level. Oldies but goodies, then! The catch? You'll have to wait until 'early December' for your Black Friday buy.

(opens in new tab) Bluesound Node £549 £449 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

A current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Node has been our budget music streamer to recommend since its launch last summer – even at its full price. Now it is discounted by £100, it is an even better option for anyone with a budget to mid-priced system who is looking to add streaming skills to it. Deal also at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) and Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Cyrus CDi £1495 £1195 at Richer Sounds (save £300) (opens in new tab)

Last but by no means least... well, for people who are after a new CD player anyway. If you are looking for a spinner around this price, none comes higher recommended than this Cyrus, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for many years than we frankly care to remember.

Deal also at AV.com (opens in new tab)

You can find more information on these discounted products in our reviews below. Happy shopping!