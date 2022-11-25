I’ve seen 100s of Black Friday headphones deals and this one ticks all the boxes

I’ve done a fair few Black Friday deal marathons over the years and if they’ve taught me one thing, it’s that this time of year tends to bring out some of the best headphones deals. Especially wireless earbuds.

And this year is no different. I’ve seen decent drops on a wide range of models. Want a solid saving on a cheap pair, we’ve got the Cambridge Audio Melomania Plus, which are now down to just £40 (opens in new tab) – not a bad price for a five-star pair of earbuds.

The same goes for the Sony WF-C500 which are down to just £49 (opens in new tab), and also happen to be a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner. At the more premium end of the market, there’s £40 off (opens in new tab) the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which, admittedly, aren’t the cheapest earbuds you’ll see this Black Friday, but they haven’t even been on sale for that long, so this saving is a pleasant surprise, especially given their outstanding sonics and class-leading noise cancelling.

(opens in new tab) UK: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds was £249 now £134 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

US: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds was $280 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the original AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this lowest-seen price at Amazon.

But none of these are my pick of the Black Friday wireless headphones deals. Oh no. That honour goes to a pair that I’ve been using on and off for the last couple of years or so. The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are still part of my wireless earbuds repertoire and with good reason. Actually, there are multiple reasons why I can’t say goodbye and why I think if you commit to one wireless headphones deal this Black Friday, you should make it this one.

They’ve been around for a couple of years now and still remain competitive in their class, especially with this saving. They’re rivals for the Sony WF-1000XM4, and while the Sonys arguably just have the edge, (they also have a tidy £91 saving (opens in new tab) this Black Friday ), the Bose still more than merit their five-star status and I think they’re a great buy this Black Friday.

For a start, they deliver a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the soft ear and wing tips that don’t burrow into your ear canal. This makes them great for long listening sessions. Next you’ve got the excellent sound quality that’s on tap. They sound balanced and not too bass-heavy – there’s still enough weight there to satisfy bass-heads, but it doesn’t come at the expense of clarity or expression.

They also boast Bose’s excellent noise-cancelling. Yes, rivals such as the Sonys, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 all have excellent ANC, but the original QuietComfort Earbuds are still more than capable of blocking outside noise, whether it’s the hum of the train or treadmill.

I’m also a big fan of the intuitive touch controls (executed via a combination of swipes and taps), the ability to tweak various features and functions through the Bose Music app and wireless charging via the carry case. At six hours, battery life isn’t exactly class-leading, but it’s more than enough for me to get through a commute or a bucket of 100 balls down at my local driving range.

There really are numerous reasons to take the plunge on these Bose wireless earbuds this Black Friday - I’m not sure you really need to look anywhere else (but you can, of course).

