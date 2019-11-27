Huawei Watch 2 now 45% off – the best Huawei Black Friday deal we've seen

The deals extravaganza known as Black Friday has already presented a plethora of remarkable deals on Apple devices. Now, the Huawei Watch 2 wants to get involved, bringing with it a wide range of fitness features in an Android-compatible smartwatch – and nearly 50 per cent off its asking price.

The device was originally £279.99, (or £319.99 if you wanted the version with 4G LTE connectivity), but with £120 off the former and a £145 price-reduction on the latter, 43 per cent and 45 per cent has been slashed off those list prices respectively. The smartwatch has recently been superseded by the newer Watch GT2, but for this money it's an incredible buy.

For a device with an attractive design, vast range of fitness tracking features and enviable battery life, the new £159.99 and £174.99 price points are solid bargains. Need gifting inspiration for the runner, athlete or New Year's Resolution-maker in your life? You may have just found it...

