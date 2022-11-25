Hear us out: this Sonos Dolby Atmos bundle isn't cheap, but it is a great Black Friday deal

We've covered budget soundbars and slashed-priced premium speakers, however, this Black Friday deal certainly falls more into the investment category.

A Sonos bundle that usually retails for over £2000 is now £430 off with this Black Friday offer. It's by no means cheap, but it is a fantastic offer.

The bundle has everything you need to Dolby Atmos-ify your home cinema setup, bringing together a host of Sonos favourites in one convenient package.

This Sonos set includes everything you need to create a top-notch home entertainment set-up, including the Dolby Atmos-equipped Sonos Arc, alongside a pair of Sonos One SL speakers for rears, and a full-sized Sonos Sub.

This Sonos package includes four highly recommendable devices, starting strong with one of the best soundbars of all time - the Sonos Arc.

We've sung the praises of this Dolby Atmos soundbar since its launch in 2020. It's a mainstay on our Awards lists and has even just landed a place in the Hall of Fame - so that should give you an idea as to how much we like this soundbar. We called it a "stunning performer" in our review, thanks to one of the most immersive-sounding Atmos experiences we've ever heard from a soundbar. Its varied functionality includes app and voice control to seamlessly stream music, and obviously Sonos' brilliant multi-room functionality.

Next up is the Sonos Sub, a powerful wireless subwoofer that's easy to set up and adds some oomph to your Sonos system. It's not a cheap option, however, it fits in nicely to the Sonos ecosystem and packs more of a punch than its smaller Sub Mini counterpart. Backing up the powerful soundbar and subwoofer are a pair of humble Sonos One SL wireless speakers. Brilliant speakers in their own right, they integrate nicely into the wider Sonos setup to act as satellites - giving a major boost to the surround aspect of this setup.

Combined, these speakers and subwoofer harmoniously connect with plenty of smarts, features, and, of course, seriously impressive sound. Dolby Atmos is the name of the game here, and the Arc is in its element, especially with back-up from the One SLs and Sub.

Admittedly this is still an expensive package, however with each component featuring Black Friday savings - its an easy and convenient way to upgrade your home cinema sound in one foul swoop. The combined discounts really add up, so if you're tempted to upgrade, and you're a Sonos completionist at heart - this is the Black Friday deal to go for.

