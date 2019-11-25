Get a Google Home Hub for just £49 on eBay thanks to Black Friday

With deals this good, you'd be forgiven for indulging in a quick Robert Smith impersonation. In fact, we'll even join in with a rousing chorus: "It's Black Friday, I'm in love!"

What's got us singing? Well, eBay has slashed a massive £70 off the price of a Google Home Hub. You may have seen other retailers discounting the Home Hub to £59, but eBay's gone a whole tenner cheaper – and we think it's a stonking deal.

Google Home Hub £119 £49 at eBay

Not yet had the pleasure? The Google Home Hub is where smart speaker and mini tablet come together, Google-style. And it's currently less than half price on eBay, meaning £70 can stay right where it is, with you. A Black Friday corker of a deal. View Deal

In layman's terms, the Google Home Hub is a 7-inch touchscreen stuck onto a smart speaker. In true Google fashion, however, the Home Hub looks nicely finished and shares several design cues with other Google products, including the custom fabrics of the Google Home. It's Google's answer to the (currently discounted) Amazon Echo Show 5, but instead of Alexa, your virtual inbuilt guru here is of course the Google Assistant.

The 16x9 display measures seven inches diagonally and boasts a resolution of 1024 x 600. On the back of the screen is a slim volume rocker, and there's a mute switch on top. If you just want to use the Home Hub as a wireless speaker you can do, with the help of its Bluetooth 5 functionality, but Google claims you can control over 200 million different products with Home View, from Nest smart home devices to Philips Hue light bulbs.

The display can also double up as a photo frame using its implementation of Google Photos to display your snaps.

If asking your Home Hub for directions first thing and having the Google Maps route beamed to your Pixel 4 smartphone sounds good, it's little money well spent.

