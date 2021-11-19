Get Google Stadia Premiere for just £19 this Black Friday

Google has slashed the price of its gaming bundle for Black Friday.

The Google Stadia Premiere Edition usually costs £69, but is now just £19 – a saving of £50!

Best Black Friday Google Stadia Premiere Edition deal

There's a huge £50 off this bundle from Google. It includes the Chromecast Ultra dongle (which streams in 4K), and a Stadia games controller. For £19, you can't go wrong.

The bundle includes the Google Chromecast Ultra video streamer and Stadia Controller.

The Chromecast Ultra plugs into your old TV's HDMI port to effectively give it smart apps such as YouTube and Netflix. The Ultra streams in 4K, so as long as you have a 4K TV – and your broadband is fast enough – you can stream in ultra high definition.

Considering it originally cost £70 on its own, this is quite some deal.

Google no longer sells the Chromecast Ultra on its own – it's only available as part of the Stadia Premiere Edition. It has been replaced by the Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV.

The Stadia Controller is Google's standard games controller for its Stadia games service. It connects using Bluetooth, so you can play without being tethered to the TV by a cable.

