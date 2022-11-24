Get a 65-inch 4K/120Hz HDR smart TV for $430 with this Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022 is here! Across retailers and the world, deals and savings abound. If you're looking for a TV in particular, now's a great time to buy. Usually, 65-inch 4K/120Hz TVs will cost you thousands, but today, you can nab one for just $430 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), thanks to Black Friday.

We haven't reviewed this Toshiba M550 set just yet, but on paper, a native 4K/120Hz HDR smart TV that's a huge 65-inches is a fantastic deal for just $430. If you're looking to learn more about Toshiba's budget TVs, check out our guide, but if you're a gamer in the market for a cheap new TV, the M550 is worth a look.

65-inch 4K HDR 120Hz TV Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65M550KU: was $600 now $430 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features.

Next-gen consoles like PS5 and Series X are here, and while 4K gaming isn't as far along as marketing departments across the world want to believe, the new consoles come packed with 4K/120Hz support you can only take advantage of with a compatible set. And for $430, this Toshiba TV doesn't cost more than the next-gen consoles themselves do.

Even if you're not a gamer, there's still a lot to love with the 65M550KU. It's got HDR support in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR10+; it supports DTS Virtual: X, and it's packed with the full suite of Fire TV functionality, including robust Alexa support for hands-free control.

Perusing the reviews for the set online, you'll find largely positive feedback aside from a number of bugs reported by customers, but many note that a software update addresses these concerns, so if you take the plunge, make sure to update the TV for all the latest features and the fewest bugs.

Considering all the tech on offer, even without the latest display technologies like OLED and with a few bugs, this is an extraordinary deal. TVs of this class are rarely seen for less than $1000, and even then, that's usually on the low end for a 4K/120Hz set. If you're in the market for a responsive, huge TV that may not go toe-to-toe with the most expensive sets out there but only costs a fraction of the price, check out this deal while supplies last!

