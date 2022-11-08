Get a 55-inch 4K TCL TV for just $188 with this early Black Friday deal

Do you want a big 4K TV with modern features but can't justify spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars? Not to worry, because with this early Black Friday deal at Walmart you can get a 55-inch 4K TCL smart TV for just $188 (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed this particular TCL TV just yet, though we've liked and reviewed others, but TCL routinely offers up solid performance on a budget when it comes to the company's range of smart 4K TVs. If you're looking for a new TV that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, this TCL Walmart deal is worth a look.

Early Black Friday TCL TV deal

(opens in new tab) 55-inch TCL TV: $500 $188 at Walmart (save $312) (opens in new tab)

This TV comes packed with 4K/HDR support and Roku smarts for all your streaming service needs, and at just $188 with this early Black Friday sale, it looks like a stunning saving.

TCL is best known in the US for its line of smart Roku TVs that target the budget end of the market, and this TCL 55S41 set looks to be another solid offering on paper, offering up 4K, HDR, and Roku smarts for a ridiculously low $188.

In terms of image quality, this set includes HDR10 support, motion smoothing tech, HDMI 2.0 with ARC, and full-fat 4K resolution all in the context of an LED panel, making it super-competitive for the money. If you're looking for a cheap TV that can handle 4K streaming, this set could be just the ticket.

Roku has made a name for itself with its intuitive user experience alongside robust support of nearly every streaming service under the sun. Plus, you'll get access to Roku-exclusive content from The Roku Channel where you can find free shows, movies and more to watch.

Altogether, if you're looking for a TV for your guest room or you're just on a budget, this TCL TV offers up a variety of competitive, modern features alongside an almost shockingly low price of less than $200. If you're in the market for a new TV, give this TCL TV on sale at Walmart a look.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best 4K TVs around

As well as the best TV deals out there

And our TCL should you buy guide