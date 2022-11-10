Early Black Friday deal: Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to lowest-ever price

Samsung's stylish The Frame TV is now on sale at Woot, thanks to an early Black Friday sale. Across the board, different sizes are discounted, and you can even get the 65-inch The Frame at its lowest-ever price for just $1490 (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed The Frame at What Hi-Fi? just yet, but we've liked and reviewed other Samsung TVs, and on paper, The Frame looks to be a well-equipped, stylish set capable of both being a room's centerpiece and offering up a strong TV experience.

Early Black Friday The Frame QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung LS03B: $2000 $1490 at Woot (save $510) (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Frame packs in a 4K QLED display, HDR, and 120Hz support alongside a sleek, modern design that wants to be the centerpiece of your living room and a full-featured TV at the same time.

The LS03B is no ordinary TV. It sports a QLED display with HDR10 and 120Hz support, Bluetooth 5.1, and a variety of apps and smart functionality; however, the power on offer courtesy of its hardware only tells part of the story.

This Samsung TV sports a clean, natural look with thick, customizable bezels that are designed to make the TV look and feel as natural as any framed painting you might see hanging on a wall. In short, it's not just a TV, it's an art piece, too.

Accordingly, you'll get a slew of different features aimed at turning this TV into a piece of art whenever you're not watching something on it. You can choose to display different artwork or photos from your personal collection, all with the flick of a button. Plus, Samsung has lots of different art you can choose from.

Usually, Samsung's Frame line comes at a premium because it's a more luxury proposition, but with a meaty $510 off the 65-inch model, as well as discounts across the other sizes of this TV, now you can get yours for less than $1500. It could be one to consider if you want a 4K TV with serious style.

