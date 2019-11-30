Currys Black Friday: great deals on Samsung QLED TVs

You've probably spotted the TV adverts: Currys is offering big savings on Samsung QLED TVs in its 'Black Tag' Black Friday sale. Best of all, while Black Friday has officially ended, these QLED deals are still available.
Almost every model in Samsung's range has had its price cut, so the question is - which should you buy? We've highlighted a few of our favourites and their discounts below.
Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV
£699 £529 at Currys
Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
£1399 £999 at Currys
The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q85R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
£1499 £1299 at Currys
This sightly downgraded model from the Q90R has also now dropped to its lowest ever price. Ultimately, we think it's worth stretching to the Q90R if you can, but the price difference is quite big and you could use the saving to add a soundbar.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
£1899 £1499 at Currys
This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal
Samsung QE82Q60R 82 inch 4K QLED TV
£3399 £2499 at Currys
Looking to go really big? Then this 82-inch beast could be the TV for you, particularly now it's had a huge, £900 discount.View Deal
Every one of Samsung's QLEDs works on the same, brilliant operating system. These TVs are an absolute delight to use and boast more apps than any rival, including usual suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR, and all of the UK's core catch-up services. Apple TV is on board, too, which give you access not only to the new TV+ streaming service but also to a huge library of pay-as-you-go 4K movies.
Speaking of HDR, all of these TVs support HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. If that's a concern for you, check out this page of all of the best Black Friday TV deals.
