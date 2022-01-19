Bose Sport wireless earbuds sink to their lowest price ever

Looking for a new pair of sports headphones to help you achieve your New Year fitness goals? Then you should strongly consider the Bose Sport Earbuds, especially now that they're down to their lowest price ever at Amazon.

Amazon has knocked the true wireless earbuds down to £139, that's £40 off their typical RRP. That's the lowest price we've seen these typically £179 buds go for.

Bose Sport Earbuds deal

Bose Sport Earbuds £179 £139 at Amazon

There's currently £40 off Bose's wireless earbuds at Amazon. They're IPX4 water-resistant and packed with useful features, including 15 hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging. The deal is also available at Currys.



The Bose Sport Earbuds arrived in October as a "smaller and sleeker version" of the older five-star Bose SoundSport Free buds. And they mostly deliver. They aren't the subtlest performers we've come across, but their musical, powerful balance is easy to get along with and they will work well for fitness fiends who don’t really want a bass-heavy sound.

We like their comfort, lightweight build and IP4-rated design (which means they’re sweat and weather resistant), and the touch controls are decent. Battery life is 15 hours – five in the buds, ten in the case – and Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard too.

Throw in Volume-optimised Active EQ technology, Bose Music app compatibility, and support for both quick and wireless charging, and you've got yourself a pretty well-featured pair of sporty buds – and at a tidy bargain too!

The Amazon deal applies to all three finishes: Triple Back, Glacier White and Baltic Blue.

Prefer noise-cancelling earbuds? You might want to consider the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds instead.

