Black Friday TV: Terrific deal on this 2019 Panasonic OLED

Head over to PRC Direct and you'll find one of the very best Black Friday TV deals of 2019.

The 55in Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED has already been reduced since it won its five-star review at £1799. It's now available with £650 hacked off down to just £1,149 - and that's a terrific deal on one of the best OLEDs we reviewed in 2019.

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1149 at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the LG C9 in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. You'll find it's shed £650 from its price since we tested it.View Deal

It's really only the LG C9 OLED TVs which can best this 4K HDR OLED TV but you'll have to pay an extra £150 for those and, with that kind of price difference, you'd do just as well to buy the Panasonic. It's a set which supports the full house of HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+) too which is another advantage on its side.

We found that the Panasonic TX-55GZ950B produces very impressive sound for a TV and a very balanced and natural picture too. You can also rely on it to deliver excellent OLED black depth.

