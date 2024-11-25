The 9 best Black Friday audio deals under £100

While it's all well and good offering up Black Friday deals on multi-thousand OLED TVs, there's only so much a great discount can do to take prices down to the realm of the ordinary buyer. After all, something that costs £2000 at its original price which then falls to £1000 may be a bargain, but it's still £1000 coming out of your bank account.

This page, then, is for those stone-cold bargains that, viewed through any lens, won't break the bank. They're all under £100, and though they may be cheap products, the value they represent is nothing short of exceptional. With Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones all in the mix, it's your perfect time to grab a pre-Christmas gift for a friend, family member or, of course, yourself.

Best Black Friday deals under £100

Audio Pro Addon T3+ was £149 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Yes, the T3+ just sneaks in under the £100 mark, although only just. The portable Audio Pro Addon T3+ offers 30 hours of battery life alongside a solid design and a broad, room-filling sound. Originally £180 during testing but usually retailing at £150, the T3+ has taken a nosedive in price to fall to just £99 as part of this superb Black Friday promo. A small price for a powerful speaker.

Deal price on grey finish

Five stars

Beats Pill was £150 now £94 at Amazon (save £56)Beats' Bluetooth buddy is back, and it isn't a bitter pill to swallow! As a stylish alternative to the JBL Flip 6, the Beats Pill does a decent job, and while we may prefer the dynamic ability and rhythmic drive of the JBL, Beats' trendy tube is fun, funky and fantastically well-priced at over £50 off.

JBL Flip 6 was £129 now £87 at Amazon (save £42) This is a great discount on a great summer speaker. One of the brand's most popular models, the JBL Flip 6, continues to do the business, with fantastic sonic clarity, weighty bass and 12 hours of battery life. If you want a small, slimline speaker that won't break the bank, it remains perhaps the only smart choice at this level.

Five stars

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £67 at Amazon (save £32)

This is arguably the best value pair of wireless earbuds on the market right now, and that's without a £32 discount. The back-to-bock What Hi-Fi? Award winners continue to be our recommended entry-price ANC buds, earning a Product of the Year in the wireless earbuds category.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Deal also at Argos and John Lewis

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Best Black Friday deals under £50

Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28)

The Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. The same goes for their battery life of 50 hours, which is more than premium pairs offer. You also get Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices simultaneously, which is always useful.

Five stars

Sony WF-CH510 was £44 now £32 at Amazon

The best wireless budget earbuds that we've tested, the Sony WF-C510 feature 22 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and an Ambient Aware mode that allows outside noise in so that you can hear your surroundings. Best of all, they set the benchmark for sound quality at this price, and that's the one that really matters.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

JBL Go 4 was £45 now £30 at John Lewis (save £15)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. £30 for a JBL speaker? You're practically paying pennies for serious portable pedigree.

Lowest price on sand finish (John Lewis exclusive)

Five stars Price check: £34 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £54 now £23 at Amazon (save £31)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver. At around £20, it's very much a case of low risk, high reward, especially if you're embedded, or want to be, in Amazon's very able ecosystem.

Five stars

MORE:

I've picked out the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals – but should you wait for better prices?

Sony is winning Black Friday headphones deals – here's which pair to buy

I'm finding the best Black Friday headphones and wireless earbuds deals – AirPods, Bose, Sony and more