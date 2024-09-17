Apple releases tvOS 18 for the Apple TV 4K and HomePod 2: here are the new features and how to install it

Apple has launched the latest version of tvOS; the smart platform that powers the Award-winning Apple TV 4K streamer. It released the update yesterday evening alongside iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for the iPhone and iPad respectively, as well as updates to its Apple Watch, Mac and Vision Pro devices.

The new software release brings some handy features to the streamer, including the new InSight for Apple TV+ function that allows you to pull up information regarding the actors and title you're watching providing it is Apple Original content. It's similar to Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature, meaning it can even identify music playing in a scene, and in true Apple ecosystem fashion, you can then add that song to your Apple Music library.

Other features include automatic subtitles that appear when content is muted or if the dialogue is spoken in another language to your streamer's preferred setting and an improved Enhance Dialogue system which will allow you to 'Enhance', 'Boost' or 'Isolate' dialogue based on your preference. This feature can be found in the accessibility section of the settings menu and is compatible with TVs, HomePod, HDMI sound systems (soundbars and AVRs), and Bluetooth audio devices (including wireless speakers and AirPods).

You can also set portrait screensavers, tweak the home screen user interface to show four apps per row instead of five and interact with a new on-device Siri assistant with enhanced privacy. AirPlay is also getting a spatial audio-themed upgrade, meaning you can wirelessly stream spatial audio from an iPad or iPhone to an Apple TV 4K, HomePod or supported wireless speaker for immersive audio. Personalised Spatial Audio with AirPods is also now supported for all Apple TV users (providing they have a pair of AirPods that support personalised spatial audio).

While a handful of the announced features have made it to the final release version of tvOS 18, there are also some notable omissions. 21:9 aspect ratio support for home cinema projectors is missing in action, as is a collection of TV and Movie-themed screensavers – including an adorable animated screensaver of Snoopy. We anticipate these features will be added in a further software update within the next year.

The new version of tvOS is available across the full range of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD streamers, though some features including enhanced dialogue and on-device Siri require at least a second-generation Apple TV 4K (2021).

As for how to install this update, simply follow these steps to update your Apple TV 4K: navigate to the Settings app > click System > then click Software Updates > then select download and install, and wait for the update to complete. If you're looking to update your HomePod, then simply open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad > open Home Settings > then click Software Update.

