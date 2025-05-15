While it's quite rare these days, some people are having persistent issues with audio synchronisation between their Apple TV 4K and the HomePods or AirPods they're using for sound.

Thankfully, those issues seem to have now been resolved as part of the new tvOS 18.5 update (thanks for the heads-up, FlatpanelsHD), which has expanded the Wireless Audio Sync feature of the Apple TV 4K so that it now specifically includes Dolby Atmos audio.

The Wireless Audio Sync feature has been around for a while and is found in the Apple TV 4K's Video and Audio menu. It involves the Apple TV playing a series of sounds that are picked up by your iPhone's microphones so that any delay can be automatically adjusted for. It's really rather neat.

But while Wireless Audio Sync has always been able to fix most lip-sync issues with most signals, it didn't previously have a dedicated Dolby Atmos element to its calibration, and a small number of users were still having an issue with video and Atmos audio being out of sync when using a pair of HomePods or AirPods with Spatial Audio for their sound.

This update is aimed at fixing that, and while we haven't yet been able to test it (as mentioned, this is a relatively rare problem), early reports are that it has fixed the issue for many of those who were experiencing it.

MORE:

These are the best streaming devices available right now

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And these are the best TVs and best Dolby Atmos soundbars