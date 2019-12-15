Act fast! Apple HomePod now at lowest price ever

The Apple HomePod has returned to its Black Friday price of £229 at Currys and John Lewis – but thanks to an additional discount code at Currys you can save an extra 10 per cent on that reduced price.

Add the HomePod to your basket at Curry's, enter the code SMARTSOUND10 at checkout and you can get Apple's five-star smart speaker for just £206.10. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it. The catch? There's no home delivery available, so you have to collect from a store that has stock.

If you want the HomePod delivered to your home, you best bag the (still excellent) £229 price at John Lewis instead.

The HomePod is very much a for those wedded to the Apple ecosystem, but if that's you then it represents the best-sounding smart speaker currently on the market.

It features impressive auto-tuning, which works out where the speaker is located and optimises the sound depending on its surroundings, and backs it up with a weighty, authoritative and enthusiastic performance.

Even if you ignore all of its smart functions, the HomePod holds its own as a mid-range wireless speaker, so that you can now buy it with a £90 discount only strengthens its cause.