12 of the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now

Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 29th, but we all know there are plenty of deals alive and kicking. Just a few minutes online and you'll find Black Friday savings on everything from TVs and turntables to headphones and speakers.

But what are the biggest and best Black Friday deals? We've saved your fingers an hour or two of clicking by rounding up all the best deals on one handy page. There's up to 50% off some products with five-star (and Award-winning) TVs, headphones and speakers all included from some of the biggest brands in the business, including Bose, Denon, Marantz, Samsung and Sony.

We'll be updating this page regularly over the next couple of weeks as new offers and savings appear on our radar - be sure to bookmark it so the best Black Friday deals are only ever a click away.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Black) £330 £267.99 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive £62 on the black version and £61 on the silver version over at Amazon.View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch UE55RU7020 4K LED TV £429 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket. Now with a fantastic 50% saving.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £899 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £239 at Exceptional AV

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above might sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal