Currys Black Friday deals: the best early tech deals

Your guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals 2020 – what to expect ahead of this year's sale.

Black Friday is fast approaching. One of the biggest sales days of the year started life as a one-day flash sale, but has since become a month-long bonanza involving all the top retailers. And the Currys Black Friday sale is certainly one of the most popular.

The big day itself doesn't take place until 27th November, but Currys has already gone live with some early deals. These span all manner of product categories, from kitchen appliances to consumer tech. Naturally it's the electronics deals we're interested in, and the good news s there are deals on TVs, soundbars, speakers and more.

But which deals are worth a look? And which are best consigned to the dustbin of Black Friday history? We've sifted through the lot to bring you only the best bargains available. So whether you're after a tablet, home cinema system, or something else entirely, chances are there's a deal for you. Read on for the best Currys Black Friday deals of 2020 so far.

Currys Black Friday deals: what to expect

Black Friday 2020 may not be until 27th November, but over at the Currys website the deals are already dropping. While its dedicated page for Black Friday doesn't offer much in the way of deals, its separate sales section does – it's divided up its deals by product category, so you can shop TVs, headphones, smart home, mobile phones, and so on.

Current deals include big money off the 65in Sony KD-65A85BU TV, Apple's AirPods wireless earbuds, the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, the Beats Powerbeats Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone.

It's also selling Apple's brand new iPhone 12 range, though we doubt any of them will be discounted come Black Friday. They're just too new.

The same goes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, unfortunately. With pre-orders selling out and demand still high, there's no need to cut the price to guarantee big sales.

Last year, Currys had some great deals, including the following:

When does the Currys Black Friday sale start?

According to Currys' Black Friday page, the site is due to start its sales at midnight on Friday 27th November. Though some deals will go live before that – indeed, as you'll see below, there are already bargains to be had.

There will be no in-store sales this year, due to the current lockdown in England. But you can order online.

Delivery is free for all small items using the site's standard delivery option. This delivers in three to five working days, between the hours of 8am and 5pm. Want a narrower timeframe? You can nab a weekday time slot between midday and 5pm for £10.

There's also the option of next-day delivery, which operates seven days a week. This costs £5 for a delivery some time between 8am and 5pm, or £10 for a time slot between 8am and midday.

For large items like TVs and kitchen appliances, standard delivery is still free, or you can pay for named day delivery.

You can also order to store for click and collect, using contactless collection.

There's more info on Currys' delivery and click and collect policy here.

Now, onto the deals!

TV deals

(Image credit: Samsung / Truth Seekers, Amazon Prime)

You can expect some big money off TVs come Black Friday, but you don't have to wait for the big day itself. These deals are live right now...

Soundbar deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

Currys is one of the best ports of call for affordable AV, making it a great place to shop for cheap soundbar deals.

Headphones deals

(Image credit: Beats)

Headphones are usually some of the best bargains come Black Friday, and this year looks like being no different.

Mobile phone deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Looking for a new handset? Black Friday could be your chance. It always throws up a range of deals on all kinds of handsets, from high-end to wallet-friendly. Here's our pick of the best deals at Currys.

Wireless speaker deals

(Image credit: JBL)

Whether they're Bluetooth-only or multi-room-capable, wireless speakers are also among the most heavily discounted products each year.

4K Blu-ray players

(Image credit: Sony)

Maybe you want a 4K Blu-ray player? We could think of far worse things to hunker down with this winter...