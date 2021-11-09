The best Amazon early Black Friday deals UK

Black Friday may still be a fortnight away, but Amazon has already kicked off its early Black Friday sale – and in it are some tempting deals perhaps worth jumping the gun for.

Indeed, Amazon Black Friday deals are gathering pace, with savings on everything from 4K TVs to wireless headphones to Bluetooth speakers pouring in from every corner of the retail site. Its best early Black Friday deals live right now include 50-inch smart 4K TVs from £369 and Anker AirPods alternatives for just £22. But there's plenty more where they came from...

As the Black Friday sale heats up through November we can naturally expect plenty of discounts across Amazon's Echo Dot, Echo speakers and Fire tablets, as well as savings on popular headphones, soundbars and much more.

To aid you in your bargain hunt, we're keeping a keen (and constant) eye on the Amazon Black Friday deals available and listing the best ones below...

Black Friday TV deals

JVC Fire TV Edition 43-inch 4K TV £380 JVC Fire TV Edition 43-inch 4K TV £380 £299 at Amazon

A bargain smart 4K TV built on Amazon's smart Fire Edition platform, which provides access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV, Channel 4, Disney and more. Also discounted at 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

TCL 50P610K 50-inch 4K TV £379 TCL 50P610K 50-inch 4K TV £379 £299 at Amazon

A 50-inch 4K HDR TV with all the smarts you could need – Freeview Play, BBC iPlayer, Netflix 4K, YouTube 4k and more.

Also discounted at 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £550 £498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes all the big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

TCL 55C720K QLED TV 55-inch Android 4K TV £699 TCL 55C720K QLED TV 55-inch Android 4K TV £699 £499 at Amazon

With a premium QLED display, this 2021 55-inch TV promises a step above your standard LED screen in terms of picture performance. You also get smart apps and voice control via its Android OS, plus Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10 support.

Hisense 55U8GQTUK 55-inch 4K TV Hisense 55U8GQTUK 55-inch 4K TV £849 £798 at Amazon

1000-nits peak brightness from its QLED premium screen? Check. 120Hz refresh rate? Indeed. All HDR formats? Yup. Alexa? Tick. Decent OS? Yes – with direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play. IMAX Ehanced also supported.

Black Friday headphones deals

Panasonic RZ-S300WE-G £110 Panasonic RZ-S300WE-G £110 £60 at Amazon

We gave the noise-cancelling versions of these true wireless earbuds a What Hi-Fi? Award, so we'd expect good things from these too – especially at this price.

Yamaha TW-E3A true wireless earbuds £114 Yamaha TW-E3A true wireless earbuds £114 £54 at Amazon

Save 53% on these AirPods alternatives from Yamaha. Specs include a 24-hour battery (6 hours from the buds, plus three charges from the case) and IPX5 water protection. Available in multiple colours.

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £99 at Amazon

We haven't tested this pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their balanced sound and comfortable design.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £200 at Amazon

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a significant Black Friday discount, they are even more attractive (and much less than their new QC45 successors).

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: £120 £89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) and two What Hi-Fi? Awards. Not bad for £90!

AirPods 2 £159 AirPods 2 £159 £116 at Amazon

The 2nd-gen AirPods are now at a decent low price in light of the AirPods 3 arrival. This is a healthy saving and worth the money if you aren't bothered about having the very newest features.

Sennheiser Momentum 3: Sennheiser Momentum 3: £339 £255 at Amazon

An excellent pair of wireless noise-cancelling over-ears from a brand that's had great success in this category over the years. They're a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound, and their noise-cancelling is very effective.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £188 at Amazon

These superb wireless noise-cancellers may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower. They're best-in-class options below £200.

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £135.10 at Amazon

Not the latest Sonys (that'd be the WF-1000XM4) but these true wireless earbuds combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Very tempting for those who can't fork out for the newer model.

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £98.69 at Amazon

These brilliant five-star sporty neckband wireless earbuds are well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant and excellent sounding.

Sony WF-SP700N Sony WF-SP700N £179 £70 at Amazon

A more budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Now over £100 off.

Black Friday speaker deals

Tribit Stormbox Pro £70 Tribit Stormbox Pro £70 £46 at Amazon

A very likeable and well-featured Bluetooth speaker with excellent battery life. We didn't think its sound was amazing for the original price of £100, but this massive price drop makes it much more competitive.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £90 Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £90 £49.95 at Amazon

The sequel to the Wonderboom (above), this Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. The black version can be yours with a solid saving.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker: JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker: £30 £20 (Blue) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.

Black Friday hi-fi deals

Triangle Borea BR03 £399 Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £367 at Amazon

The equally impressive standmounters from the same Triangle Borea range as the BR08 above, the BR03 are truly excellent little performers, made better with a discount.

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 £559 at Amazon

It may have a new successor in the pricier MKII version, but this is still the best music player we've tested at this price. If you're after a decent-sounding music player at this level, we'd take the £40 discount while you still can.

Browse all the Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals

Black Friday home cinema deals

Nebula Capsule projector £400 Nebula Capsule projector £400 £220 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around, now hugely discounted.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player: Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player: £270 £199 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price – it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player £200 LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player £200 £135 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player down nearly to half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray player £180 Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray player £180 £140 at Amazon

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality.