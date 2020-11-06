Argos Black Friday deals: the best early tech deals

The mere mention of Argos Black Friday Deals is enough to prick the ears of most tech fans. From 4K TVs to wireless headphones, games consoles to smart speakers, Argos Black Friday deals tend to serve up some of the tastiest tech discounts and we think this trend will continue in 2020.

Black Friday started out as a one-day flash sale but has now become a month-long sales extravaganza. And while Black Friday itself isn't until the 27th November, Argos has already taken the wraps off a slew of early Black Friday deals on everything from tech to toys.

Of course, some deals are better than others and, frankly, you're probably not interested in a cheap sandwich toaster. For that reason, we've sifted through all the Argos Black Friday deals and listed the best ones below.

From TVs and soundbars, to wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, next-gen games consoles and iPads, you'll find a tranche of tip-top Argos deals neatly arranged below.

Right, time to roll out the reductions! And with Cyber Monday and Christmas around the corner, there's never been a better time to bag a Black Friday deal...

Argos Black Friday deals: what to expect

Black Friday 2020 might not start until 27th November but the deals are already flooding in. Argos has even published a Black Friday tech page teasing some of this year's deals.

The page tips the latest Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Google Next Audio smart speakers for big price drops. Argos is also hinting that it'll slash the price of the newly-launched (five-star) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Apple's iPhone 12 might be hogging the headlines right now but the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a smartphones are set for a serious price drop at Argos come Black Friday.

Last year, Argos dished up 423 deals on gaming products, including a tasty £70 off the Xbox One S All Digital Edition bundled with three games. This year, Fifa 21 will kick off the price drops. Console-wise, we'd expect to see the PS4 and Xbox One to be sold off cheaply to make room for the next-gen consoles. Could we even see PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals on Black Friday? Only time will tell.

Argos has also hinted that it will chop the price of wearable tech, including the Apple Watch Series 3.

When does the Argos Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos released it's main Black Friday deals online around 9pm on Thursday. Here's how to shop Black Friday 2020 at Argos:

1. You can continue to order online for doorstep delivery.

2. You can click and collect from Argos stores but you can't purchase in-store.

3. You can also collect items from Sainsburys Collection Points nationwide.

Talking of which, it's worth remembering that Argos is owned by Sainsburys, which means you can use your Nectar points to get even deeper discounts on your Black Friday bargains.

TVs

Samsung, LG and Sony were just some of the big brand discounted in last year's Argos Black Friday sale and we're expecting big things this year. Argos typically saves a handful of jaw-dropping TV deals for Black Friday itself, but some of the best savings show their face well before the big day...

Soundbars

Argos specialises in affordable AV, making it a great place to shop for cheap soundbar deals.

Headphones

Argos will offers huge Black Friday discounts on wireless headphones, including premium models from the likes of Bose, Beats and Sony. We've listed the best prices on Argos below...

Wireless speakers

Argos has a great track record when it comes to deals on wireless speakers. This year it's promising big discounts on both Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers...

Blu-ray players

Argos typically the shaves some cash off Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players come Black Friday. Sony and LG were just some of the big brands discounted last year...

Games consoles

The arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X has brought some Christmas cheer to gamers. Argos carries both next-gen consoles but expect to see the biggest discounts across previous Xbox One X, PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles, in addition to games and accessories...

Tablets

Argos carries an expansive range of tablets, from budget Android models to the latest iPads. Like most retailers, it typically puts Amazon's Fire HD tablets on sale come Black Friday so you'll do well to check the deals below. Don't forget: discounts can include free accessories as well as cash savings...