Best floorstanding speakers 2019: budget to premium

Best floorstanding speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best floorstanding speakers you can buy in 2019.

A good quality pair of floorstanders can instantly supercharge your hi-fi system and deliver room-filling sound. With larger cabinets than bookshelf speakers, floorstanders are generally capable of greater scale, authority and bass. That said, you'll need to choose wisely and make sure you pick the best floorstanding speakers for your particular budget. Whether you've got hundreds or thousands to spend, there's a pair of floorstanding (or floor standing) speakers for you.

We've got great options if you're looking for your first pair of floorstanders. Perhaps you're building a hi-fi system from scratch, or making the move from bookshelf pair to a bigger model. Or, if you simply want to splash the cash on the crème de la crème of floorstanders, we're here to help.

Read on to find out the best floorstanding speakers we've tested in recent months. And don't forget, with Black Friday just around the corner, you might even find a serious bargain or two.

MORE:

The best speaker deals 2019: smart speakers, Bluetooth and more

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

1. Fyne Audio F302 Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these classy floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Type: Two-way, rear ported | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 93 x 19 x 27cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, entertaining sound Fantastic timing and dynamics Plenty of low-end presence Reasons to Avoid Need some care in system-matching £399 View Deal at Richer Sounds 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Fyne Audio might be a young brand but it was created by a group of industry veterans with more than 200 years of experience under their belts. Clearly, they're doing something right: the F302s were recently crowned 'best floorstanding speakers under £500' at the 2019 What Hi-Fi Awards.

It's their performance that sets the F302s apart from the crowd. Bass is taut yet doesn’t obstruct the F302s’ keen sense of rhythm, delivering a hugely engaging listen. You really do get a lot of speaker for the money. Quite simply, the F302s offer outstanding value and are the best floorstanders we've heard at the money in recent times.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

2. Wharfedale Evo 4.4 Wharfedale shows it can mix with the best premium speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Driver: 3-way bass reflex, AMT tweeter, Kevlar bass drivers | Impedance: 4ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Speaker terminals: single | Dimensions: 105.9 x 25.7 x 35.6cm (hwd) Reasons to Buy Natural, easy-going presentation Exciting and rhythmic Fine build and finish Reasons to Avoid Need a large room to shine £1,199 View Deal at Richer Sounds

Wharfedale's Evo 4.4s are packed with so much technology that we had to double-check their price. The Air Motion Transformer tweeter is normally reserved for much more expensive speakers, while the dome midrange and twin Kevlar bass drivers also set these floorstanders apart from the crowd.

It won’t come as a surprise that these relatively big speakers produce a large-scale sound with plenty of authority, they also deliver transparency and subtlety, helping to ensure a natural, easy-going presentation. The entertaining, detailed Evo 4.4s get better with every listen.

Read the full review: Wharfedale Evo 4.4

(Image credit: Dali)

3. Dali Oberon 5 Superb Award-winning floorstanders, right up there with the best. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/wm | Impedance: 6ohms | Biwire: No | Max power handling: 150W | Dimensions: 83 x 16 x 28cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Entertaining and informative Expressive dynamics Unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Tough competition £699 View Deal at Richer Sounds

For much of the last decade our default choice for the best sub-thousand pound floorstander was a Q Acoustics 3050i (see below). But no more. In the Oberon 5, Dali has delivered a brilliant alternative, one that is an even better buy – despite a £50 price premium.

They might be a touch smaller than the 3050is but these speakers manage to sound notably larger and more entertaining. Plus, the dimensions mean they will look right at home in most rooms, never dominating visually. Terrific performers at a tantalising price.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 5

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

4. Fyne Audio F303 Stunning speakers from the fledgling audio brand. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 91 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 150W | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 15cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 96.2 x 19 x 27.1cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Big room-filling sound Plenty of bass Smart appearance Reasons to Avoid Slight edge to treble Need lots of room £599 View Deal at Amazon

The imposing F303s – almost a metre tall – sit above the Award-winning F302s in the Fyne range. That extra mid/bass driver and a larger cabinet are the differences between this model and their smaller sibling’s standard two-way design.

There’s serious scale to be had from these hefty cabinets, not to mention plenty of bass, thanks to that extra driver. You might get a little more insight from the Dalis mentioned above, but for scale and excitement, these Fynes really are masters of their trade.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F303

(Image credit: Future)

5. ProAc Response DT8 These talented towers deliver a sparkling performance. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 180W | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 97.8 x 19.3 x 23cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate sound Expressive dynamics Insightful midrange Reasons to Avoid Slightly over-badged £2,000 View Deal at Audio T

While not perfect, ProAc's immensely-solid towers turn in one of the most musically cohesive performances we've heard at this price. They render instrumental texture superbly and stereo imaging is lovely. While they are relatively slim in stature there’s no denying their ability to deliver bass lines with conviction.

The unusual design and use of logos won't be to everyone's taste, but we really like these speakers. They deliver such an entertaining sound that we can’t help but recommend them. Take a bit of care with system-matching and they will impress.

Read the full review: ProAc Response DT8

(Image credit: Future)

6. Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2 Some of the best budget floorstanders we’ve heard. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 140W | Mid/bass driver: 13cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 102 x 18 x 23cm (HxWxD) £599 View Deal at Richer Sounds

The Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2s are brilliant performers for the money. Mature and sophisticated, they're robustly built and unfussy when it comes to positioning. The main drivers use Aramid fibre for greater stiffness, resulting in a transparent sound with plenty of detail and dynamic expression.

Elac has been in the speaker business since the 1980s and has made many fine products in that time. It’s fair to say that these new Debut B5.2 speakers should be considered one of the company’s finest efforts. For this sort of money, they're exceptional value.

Read the full review: Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2

(Image credit: Spendor)

7. Spendor A7 Elegant floorstanders with a dynamic sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Mid/bass driver: 18cm | Tweeter: 22mm | Dimensions: 93.4 x 18 x 30cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunning insight and precision Expressive sound Compact size and unfussy nature Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £3,200 View Deal at Audio T

Spendor's superb floorstanders sound great, look great and are compact enough to fit into most homes. Refined yet entertaining, the top-of-the-line A7s continue the firm's knack for combining stunning clarity and subtlety with hugely enjoyable dynamics and rhythm.

They're hardly what you would call 'cheap' but if you're in the market for a pair of top-notch floorstanders, the elegant A7s should make their way to the top of your list. A worthy What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner.

Read the full review: Spendor A7

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

8. Q Acoustics 3050i Striking floorstanders with plenty of punch. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 91 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 100W | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 16.5cm | Tweeter: 22mm | Dimensions: 102 x 31 x 31cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Musical performers Large-scale presentation Flexible about positioning Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note at this price £579 View Deal at Richer Sounds 22 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Q Acoustics dominated the 'best sub-thousand pound floorstander' category for over a decade. And while the 3050is have been bested by Dali's outstanding Oberon 5s, these 2018 What Hi-Fi Award-winners still have plenty to offer.

They're not short of energy or scale, tempered by plenty of musicality, warmth and control. In fact, you may only need to hear these speakers for a few minutes before wondering which finish will best suit your room. Supremely talented.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics 3050i

(Image credit: B&W)

9. B&W 603 A fantastic pair of floorstanders with an outstanding midrange. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 98.5 x 19 x 34 (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Brilliant with vocals Stunningly spacious soundstage Impressive levels of detail Reasons to Avoid Not the most relaxing sound Build quality could be better £1,249 View Deal at Sevenoaks

B&W's 600 Series floorstanders pack in a lot of B&W engineering, including the company's silver Continuum cone material and a high-tech FST driver, both of which are used for the midrange unit. Build quality is a touch lacking for the money, but the B&Ws make up for it with a breathtakingly expansive sound.

There aren't many speakers at this price point that handle vocals so superbly and extract as much detail. They're not the most relaxing listen and do require an amp with plenty of poke, but partner them correctly and you'll be richly rewarded.

Read the full review: B&W 603

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

10. Fyne Audio F501 A thrillingly accomplished pair of floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Three-way design | Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Mid/bass driver: 15cm IsoFlare | Tweeter: 25mm Titanium dome | Max power handling: 75W | Dimensions: 98 x 20 x 32cm Reasons to Buy Well made and finished Some interesting technical aspects Revealing and engaging sound Reasons to Avoid Require judicious system-matching Sound best at reasonable volume £1,199 View Deal at Richer Sounds

Fyne Audio already has two entries into this list, so the F501s make it a hat trick. It’s a bold move to launch a loudspeaker into the sort of competition the F501s face - but then it’s equally obvious that Fyne Audio made the right decision. In fact, the F501s picked up a What Hi-Fi Award in 2018, the firm's first year.

Design is seamless, build-quality is solid and timing is sweet. The transparency of their sound is utterly convincing and while a degree of system-matching is necessary, keep that in mind you'll be in for plenty of sonic thrills.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F501

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy )

11. Acoustic Energy AE309 A fun and well-rounded pair of floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Type: 2.5-way design | Sensitivity: 89 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 13cm | Tweeter: 28mm Wide Dispersion Technology | Max power handling: 175W | Dimensions: 90 x 17.5 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Music hangs together well Good timing and dynamics Plenty of bass Reasons to Avoid Strong competition Low Stock £995 View Deal at Audio Visual Online

These are fun floorstanders that deliver a sound as enjoyable as anything we’ve heard at this price. Musical and dynamic, with the bonus of plenty of bass weight, they feature a slim, room-friendly profile.

The Fyne Audio F501s (above) deliver a bit more space and detail but if you're in the market for something of this size and price, these should be high up on your shortlist.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE309

(Image credit: Revel)

12. Revel Concerta2 F35 These fabulous speakers are real entertainers. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 180W | Mid/bass driver: 3 x 13cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 102 x 21 x 31cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Effortless delivery Good sense of timing Excellent integration Reasons to Avoid Sound could be more forward Low Stock £1,895 View Deal at Audio Visual Online

Revel isn't the best-known audio brand but it has all the ingredients for success; the products are well made, solidly engineered and, in our experience, tend to sound good.

The F35s are a hugely likeable and rhythmical pair of floorstanders that deliver a superb performance. It’s impressive how effortless they sound: they dispatch any genre you throw their way with minimal fuss, without compromising on excitement.

Are they the most refined floorstanders on the market? Probably not, but there aren’t many speakers at this price that make listening to music as enjoyable.

Read the full review: Revel Concerta2 F35

(Image credit: Neat)

13. Neat Iota Alpha An unorthodox-looking floorstander that delivers superb sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86 dB/w/m | Impedance: 4ohms | Mid/bass driver: 10cm | bass: 13mm | Dimensions: 45 x 20 x 16cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Fun presentation Expressive dynamics Small size Reasons to Avoid Rivals are louder £1,470 View Deal at Audio T

Diminutive in stature but not in sound, the knee-high Iota Alphas are made for people who crave great sound without a room-dominating footprint. Build quality is good and that angled baffle helps throw the sound upward, resulting in a surprisingly expansive and spacious presentation that wouldn’t be out of place in rivals twice the height.

They do have a few quirks and connection is limited to a single pair of high quality terminals so there's no option to biwire. Still, if you're after fuss-free floorstanders that don’t dominate your listening room there are few better alternatives.

Read the full review: Neat Iota Alpha

(Image credit: AudioVector)

14. AudioVector SR3 Avantgarde High-quality compact floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 91.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 300W | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 16.5cm | Tweeter: 45mm | Dimensions: 103 x 19 x 33cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity, punch and detail Easily upgraded Fine build quality Reasons to Avoid Not much at this price £6,320 View Deal at Premium Sound

The build quality of these floorstanders is superb. The cabinet is nicely turned-out and feels immensely rigid and, in terms of sound, they dig surprisingly deep in the bass for their size and are wonderfully entertaining at higher volumes.

Put simply, the Avantgardes deliver a combination of clarity and excitement that’s hard to better at this price. If you have cash to splash, the SR3 Avantgardes really must be heard.

Read the full review: AudioVector SR3 Avantgarde

(Image credit: Audiovector)

15. Audiovector R3 Arreté Compact floorstanders capable of standing toe-to-toe with the best. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 350W | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 16.5cm | Tweeter: 45mm | Dimensions: 104 x 21 x 35cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Impressive resolution and rhythm Strong dynamics and bass Excellent build quality Reasons to Avoid Demand top-class partnering kit

By high-end standards, the range-topping R3 Arretés are something of a left-field choice. They’re relatively small, and are obviously related to cheaper products. But Audiovector has done a superb job here, adding a smorgasbord of ingredients that turn its basic R3 recipe into one that can take on the best even at this elevated level.

There’s no shortage of punch and we were impressed by the speaker’s responsiveness and ability to communicate the momentum of the music. These Arretés should be seen as more than just tweaked R3s - they’re brilliant speakers in their own right and packed with understated luxury.

Read the full review: Audiovector R3 Arreté

(Image credit: Mission)

16. Misson LX-3 Mission's budget floorstanders won't let you down. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Max power handling: 100W | Mid/bass driver: 2 x 13cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 92 x 19.2 x 27.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Controlled and articulate sound Good integration Pleasing build and finish Reasons to Avoid Sound lacks a little enthusiasm

The Mission LX-3s’ recipe for success looks like a sure-fire winner: take the Award-winning LX-2 standmounter, add another mid/bass driver and make the cabinet bigger to bypass the need for a stand. The extra drive unit and bigger box pretty much guarantee more bass and higher volume levels, while the sensible price ensures they deliver splendid bang-for-buck.

They could do with a little more sonic sparkle, but if you're on a tight budget you'll find that these elegant and capable performers have a great deal to offer.

Read the full review: Mission LX-3