Spendor's premium A Line speakers get a full redesign and will debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025

Spendor is launching a fully redesigned and "re-optimised" version of its A Line range of loudspeakers, consisting of one standmount pair and three floorstanding models. The A Line is Spendor's entry-level speaker range but is positioned at the premium end of the market, with prices starting at £1499 per pair.

The standmount A1.2 and A2.2 floorstander both feature new internal bracing and a redesigned crossover. The step-up A2.2 and flagship A7.2 floorstanders also feature a new main driver and a larger tweeter, alongside a new port and port arrangement. Both these models will feature updated acoustic treatment, a brand-new crossover and internal wiring.

We don't have any further specifications and details at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this article as soon as we know more. This fully redesigned A Line range will have its worldwide debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show next week, from which we'll bring you further details.

The original A Line speaker range launched in 2017 with the A1, A2 and A4, with the range-topping A7 following in 2018. The current Spendor A7 speakers didn't just get a five-star review, they're a current and six-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner for their clear, insightful sound and elegant design.

The UK retail prices are:

Spendor A1.2 – £1499

Spendor A2.2 – £1999

Spendor A4.2 – £2999

Spendor A7.2 – £3999

If you're heading to the Bristol Hi-Fi Show next week (21st-23rd February), you can find Spendor and its new A Line speakers at the Castle View Suite on the 1st floor.

