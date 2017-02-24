Wandering around the showroom floors at The Bristol Show, we managed to have a first look at Spendor's new A-Line range, which aims to show that ’you don’t need a big space or budget to enjoy dynamic, open and exhilarating sound’.

The A1 standmounter (£1100), and A2 (£1600) and A4 (£2200) floorstanders are based upon the brand's existing models. They all share the same slim, compact proportions as the D7 and D9 speakers, while the A1s borrow engineering innovation from the SA1s. The A2 and A4 share much of the technical DNA of both the D7 and our 2015 Award-winning A6R speakers.

The A-Line range features a 22mm tweeter and 15cm mid/bass driver, with the A4 having a slightly larger 18cm mid/bass driver. To keep the price down, Spendor has made subtle changes to the cabinet's port design and terminal panel.

Spendor typically aims its products towards the higher end of the market, but this is the first time we've seen one of its products around the £1000 mark.

The speakers come in three different finishes - black ash, natural oak and dark walnut.

