The Sonos Playbase is now even cheaper than on Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Week! Maybe. Certainly the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales look set to continue at some retailers and on some products, with Amazon and Sonos keeping the discounts coming.

And it's the Sonos Playbase getting an even bigger price cut. Previously discounted from £699 to £599, and then to £499, the Playbase is now available for just £409 – a £290 saving on the original asking price.

Sonos Playbase (white) £699 £409 at Amazon

What this Sonos soundbase offers is simplicity, style, a sonic upgrade over any flatscreen telly in existence and currently, a serious saving. You'll also get seamless, simple multi-room integration and almost limitless musical options. View Deal

If you’re in need of a solid, authoritative and big-sounding soundbase and haven’t already spent all your money on Amazon Cyber Monday deals, this could be a good way to empty your wallet while filling up that online shopping cart. And you can do it all with just a few clicks of your phone, tablet or laptop keyboard.

Under review, we praised the Playbase's "impressively big, wide soundstage and stylishly minimalist, sturdy build" adding, "When you do get listening you’re going to be immediately impressed by the width and three-dimensionality of the sonic presentation, particularly if you’ve previously been listening to your telly’s own speakers."

While the sonic output is a notch off perfection, if you’re a dedicated Sonos fan looking for a lounge speaker that you can plonk your telly on, there’s loads to like about the Playbase – especially with this monster discount.

