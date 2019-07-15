The 6 best Prime Day TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony

The Amazon Prime Day deals have arrived and that means the chance to make some big savings on TVs. We've searched across Amazon, Walmart and more to find the very best Prime Day TV deals – and here they are.
Whether you're looking for a 43 inch budget TV bargain, a 55 inch OLED TV or a big-screen 65 inch 4K TV for your living room, we have a deal to tempt you, with some savings sitting at better than half price.
Our editors search through thousands of deals to unearth the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. You can support us by clicking these independently selected links, as we may earn a commission on any purchase you make - but at no extra cost to you.
Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV
$500 $278 at Walmart
A budget 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. For under $300, this sounds like a steal.View Deal
RCA RTRU5527-W 55-inch 4K Roku TV
$800 $300 at Walmart
Not one that we've looked at in person but it's hard to ignore a 4K TV with over 50 percent hacked off the initial retail price. This RCA model is HDR-enabled and brings access to piles of videos on demand with the Roku platform built in. It also works with Google Assistant too.View Deal
LG OLED55C8PUA 55-inch OLED 4K TV
$2199 $1597 at Walmart
Similar to the TV above but with an improved picture courtesy of a different OLED panel and AI picture processing tech. It supports HDR, HDR10 and HLG, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. The excellent LG C8 is down $500.View Deal
Sony XBR65X850F 4K TV
$1245 $849 at Amazon
If that isn't a big-screen bargain, we don't know what is! A big discount on a big-brand TV which will look great in any home. Snap one up while you can. Deal only lasts for 48 hours.View Deal
Samsung QN65Q8FN 65-inch QLED TV
$2999 $1799 at Walmart
This 2018 TV shows just how good Samsung's QLED screen technology can be and we're big fans of the Q8 range as a result. This model has a 4K resolution screen, plus four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, built-in wi-fi and wireless Bluetooth. View Deal
Sony XBR70X830F 70in 4K TV
$1998 $1047 at Amazon
This Sony 4K inch TV has a huge discount to match its huge screen size. Benefit from Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, 4K X-Reality Pro and Wide Color Gamut with Triluminos Display. And save nearly $1000.View Deal
Amazon's hottest deals
- Apple Watches and iPads Up To 30% Off
- Save on Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to $250 on Dyson Vacuums and Purifiers
- Save up to 40% on laptops, monitors, desktops and tablets
- Save 30% or More on iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums
- Save up to 50% on Garmin Wearable & GPS Devices
- Save up to 30% off Home, Kitchen and Pets Essentials
- Save $300 on Samsonite luggage