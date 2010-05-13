Owners of Bravia internet-enabled devices will be able to watch the Top 20 FIFA World Cup Moments, check out legendary FIFA World Cup stories and anecdotes, watch one of several World Cup films or check out their favourite classic football player via the web.

The partnership with FIFA adds to Sony's roster of Bravia Internet Video content, which includes catch-up TV services such as Demand Five, plus access to LoveFilm, YouTube and Facebook.

Christian Brown, senior category marketing manager for home entertainment, Sony UK, says: "Thanks to our partnership with FIFA, we can make some of the greatest football moments come to life in consumers' living rooms at the touch of a button."

Sony's World Cup Collection service will include:

• 20 FIFA World Cup Moments

• 14 official films from the 1930-2002 World Cups

• FIFA World Cup stories, legends and history programme

• A-Z FIFA World Cup football programme

• FIFA World Cup classic players

• FIFA mini World Cups 1966-2006

Sony is global sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2010 and is filming the matches in 3D.

