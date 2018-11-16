Save up to 60% on Amazon Echo speakers now for Black Friday 2018

Amazon offering Black Friday discounts on its own Echo and Fire devices was inevitable, and sure enough the retail giant’s sale hasn't disappointed.

There's huge savings on both brand-new and older gen products, with the highlights being an Echo Dot (2nd gen) for £20, a Fire 7 tablet for £30, and £35 off an Amazon Echo (2nd gen)...

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen) £49.99 £19.99 This may not be the latest (3rd-gen) Echo Dot, but it's still a simple and effective entry-point into Amazon's increasingly smart world of artificial intelligence. Offer ends 1st Dec 9am.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) £49.99 £24.99 Or you can spend a fiver more for the latest Echo Dot, which is prettier and, according to Amazon, sounds a bit better. Offer ends 1st Dec 9am.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) £89.99 £54.99 The latest standard Echo may sound so-so, but compared to the original Echo it's cheaper, looks smarter and is better at hearing your commands. At £55, it's a very good buy. Offer ends 1st Dec 9am.View Deal

Amazon FIre TV Stick £39.99 £24.99 There's now a brand-new Fire TV Stick that supports 4K and HDR - but you have to pay £50 for it. If HD streaming is good enough for you, this older Stick is a sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, with easy-to-use voice control. Offer ends 26th Nov 11:59pm.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet £49.99 £29.99 A tablet for £30? Yes, really. Amazon's £20 saving this Black Friday is pretty special. For those a bit strapped for cash, looking for a versatile smart-home controller, the Fire 7 will more than meet their needs. Offer ends 26th Nov 11:59pm.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet £99.99 £59.99 One for the kids! The colourful, kid-proof rubber case (in blue, pink or yellow) should protect this tablet from whatever the little ones throw at it while watching Peppa Pig. The bonus: it comes with a two-year guarantee. Offer ends 26th Nov 11:59pm.View Deal

