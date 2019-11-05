Pre-Black Friday TV deal: huge $502 price cut on budget 55in Samsung 4K QLED

If you're not yet aware of the mega, impending deals feast known as Black Friday, where have you been? Anyway, you're here now – and good thing too, for the pre-Black Friday deals don't get much more impressive than this one, courtesy of Walmart.

It's a 2019 55-inch 4K Samsung QLED TV for just $698, following a massive $480 saving. While it may belong to one of the brand's lower-end 2019 QLED ranges, the Q60 Series, we can heartily vouch for Samsung's OLED-rivalling QLED technology. After all, the QE65Q70R that sits above it in the line-up recently won a What Hi-Fi? Award!

If you need to upgrade your TV and want a premium set (but perhaps can't stretch to typically pricier OLED sets), this QLED TV looks to be a great shout thanks to its hefty discount. You know what to do.

Samsung 55in QN55Q60R (2019) $1200 $698 at Walmart

This Samsung has a serious $502 saving right now. You'll get QLED performance, as well as access to Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, CBS, VUDU, Google Play Movies/TV, YouTube. Bixby voice assistant is also built-in, and a 240Hz refresh rate is good news for gamers. We don't think this one will be around for long...

Need some specs? Allow us: alongside that 4K HDR QLED display you'll get Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, CBS, VUDU, Google Play Movies plus TV and YouTube apps, plus Bixby voice assistant built-in. It's also furnished with four HDMI ports for any extra sources you want to plug in, like, say, a Amazon Fire Stick 4K. A 240Hz refresh rate should make it a great option for gamers, too.

The direct LED backlight available across most of Samsung's QLED range is replaced here with an edge LED backlight, which will inevitably result in a small loss of contrast and local dimming. But on the plus side a quick scan of the reviews on Walmart's site proves resoundingly positive. And at this price, it's a real steal.

