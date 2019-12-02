Marshall speakers now 33% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday deal-drop!

Concrete proof that certain retailers are shaving off even more pounds for the Cyber Monday sales: Amazon has dropped the price of several Marshall speaker models – some by up to 45 per cent.

Take, for example, the gorgeous-looking and roadworthy Kilburn II or Marshall Acton II Voice with Alexa smarts. They'll currently save you a $100 each respectively – but we don't think these offers will last for long.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker $300 $200 at Amazon

You can bag a cool $100 off this portable Marshall wireless speaker. There's a claimed 20 hours of playtime on a full battery, and a quick 20-minute charge promises two hours of juice. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 aptX for a 30ft range, a battery indicator on the top panel and hang it all, with that carry handle it's just glorious to look at!

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker $300 $200 at Amazon

Big sound with decent bass and that classic Marshall design, with amp-like dials for controlling volume, bass and treble and a brushed metal button for source selection between wi-fi, Bluetooth and aux sitting on the top. The company's “50 years of loud” slogan rings true here: dedicated 15W Class D amplifiers drive its pair of tweeters, while a 30W amp services its large central woofer. Sonically, it didn't blow us away under intense scrutiny, but with 45% off, there's an awful lot to like... View Deal

If you've always hankered after a Marshall speaker, there's no better time than the present to secure a retro-fabulous future.

Again, these Cyber Monday deals probably won't last long, so if you like the look of one (or two, or three) of these Marshall speakers, don't hang about.

